Jiwan Returns to Le Meurice
A Taste of the Middle East in the Heart of Paris
Following the success of last year’s residency, Jiwan will once again take over Le Dalí at Le Meurice hotel in Paris, bringing the spirit of the Middle East to the heart of the world’s culinary capital from 21 to 25 October.
Taking inspiration, and drawing on influences and ingredients, from surrounding Arab and Middle Eastern territories, Jiwan’s food celebrates the rich diversity of cultures that shape Doha’s culinary landscape. Just as Jiwan exemplifies MENA culture, Le Meurice is quintessentially Paris. The juxtaposition of Jiwan’s exciting food and warm Arabic hospitality, with the ornate aesthetic of Le Meurice, makes for a unique dining event merging two distinct cultures and styles that can’t be found anywhere else.
The menu pays tribute to regional heritage while reimagining culinary traditions, reinterpreting classic dishes for a modern audience. Highlights will include delicate samboussek pastries filled with spinach, preserved lemon, and fresh herbs; Jiwan’s signature harees, a slow-cooked Qatari dish of cracked wheat and tender meat; and a bright, zesty lemon and za’atar dessert.
“While Jiwan exemplifies Middle Eastern hospitality, Le Meurice is the essence of Paris chic,” said Jeremy Cheminade, Executive Chef of Groupe Ducasse Paris Operations in Qatar. “Bringing these two worlds together makes for a dining experience both unique and unforgettable.”
This October, diners are invited to immerse themselves in this cultural encounter, where culinary artistry and storytelling come vividly to life at Le Dalí.
