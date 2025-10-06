School Nutrition Leaders Tour Tollcrest Dairy In Wheatland To Strengthen Food And Agriculture Literacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, in partnership with the California School Nutrition Association's (CSNA) Mother Lode Chapter 45, hosted an education tour at Tollcrest Dairy in Wheatland on October 2, 2025. This initiative responds directly to findings from the 2025 Dairy Dialogue report, which identified a need for greater food and agricultural literacy among school nutrition leaders-particularly understanding where dairy foods originate, how they're produced, and how farm systems contribute to building healthy eating patterns, student success and healthy communities.

“This tour gives school nutrition leaders the opportunity to see where the dairy foods they serve begin and gain a greater understanding of how California dairy farmers nourish our future,” said Shannan Young, RDN, CAE, SNS of Dairy Council of California.

The event brought together school nutrition professionals, and culinary leaders, from across the region to learn firsthand about dairy production, sustainability practices, and how agriculture contributes to student health and school meals.

“As school nutrition professionals, we are always looking for ways to provide nourishing, high-quality meals to students,” said Ashley Ash, SNS, Director of Food Services, Folsom Cordova Unified School District.“Experiences like this build food and agricultural literacy, showing firsthand the care and commitment of dairy farmers and how that connects back to school nutrition.”

The immersive tour, led by third-generation dairy farmer Chase Tollenaar, highlighted sustainable farming practices, animal care, and modern innovations like Tollcrest's rotary milking parlor.

“From supporting student health and learning to advancing innovation in animal care and environmental stewardship, California's dairy farmers are leading the way in producing nutritious foods while caring for our cows and the planet,” said Chase Tollenaar, Owner-Operator, Tollcrest Dairy .

Over a lunch prepared by the Wheatland Union High School culinary arts students, participants heard from a panel featuring the California Wheat Commission, Wheatland Union High School's Culinary Arts and School Nutrition Director/Chef, and the Las Plumas High School agriculture teacher.

“Wheat plays an equally vital role in the meals served in schools every day,” said Claudia Carter , Executive Director of California Wheat Commission .“By connecting the dots between wheat fields, dairy farms, and school kitchens, students and nutrition leaders can better appreciate the collaboration it takes to provide balanced, wholesome meals.”

Together, they explored topics ranging from sustainable farming practices and nutrition education to how agriculture supports public health and the meals served in schools-emphasizing the importance of student engagement in advancing these goals.

“For our culinary and school nutrition teams, engaging directly with agriculture reinforces why we do what we do,” said Chef Kuulei Moreno , Culinary Arts Teacher and School Nutrition Director at Wheatland Union High School .“Serving food is not just about the meal on the plate-it's about teaching students where that food comes from and inspiring them to be part of a healthier future.”

The partnership event reflects the shared commitment of the Dairy Council of California and CSNA Mother Lode Chapter 45 to elevate nutrition education and foster stronger ties between agriculture, school nutrition programs and student success.

