Mubite Officially Launches As A Global Leader In Crypto Prop Trading
A New Era of Crypto Prop Trading Begins
As the demand for crypto-funded accounts surges, Mubite delivers a solution that empowers traders to scale without risking their own capital. Built on a foundation of speed, trust, and real results, the platform is setting a new global standard.
Since its early-stage release, Mubite traders have surpassed $1 billion in total trading volume - a milestone proving that the model works when it's backed by integrity and infrastructure.
Why Traders Choose Mubite
-
Instant Funding up to $40,000 – start trading in minutes
Funded Accounts up to $1,000,000 – scale like a pro
Backed by Bybit – trusted execution & deep liquidity
No Hidden Rules – performance-based, no evaluations
4.9 Trustpilot Rating – the highest-rated crypto prop firm globally
“Mubite is a platform for serious traders. We don't change the rules mid-game. If you perform, we provide the capital,” said Petr Andreas , CEO and Founder of Mubite.
Start trading on Mubite's crypto prop trading platfor
From Prague to the World
Mubite's platform now supports traders across five continents, localized in 9 languages: English, German, Czech, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Ukrainian. Operating under a transparent European legal framework, Mubite offers clarity, compliance, and real regulatory oversight in an often murky industry.
What Makes Mubite a Global Standout?
-
Legally registered in the EU
Powered by Bybit with institutional-grade execution
Global trading community on the Mubite Discord
Education-first ecosystem with webinars, mentorship, and challenges
Real trader results shared transparently in real time Read verified trader experience
More Than Just Capital – A Full Trading Ecosystem
Mubite is building one of the most engaged proprietary trading ecosystems worldwide, featuring:
-
The Mubite Trading Academy
Affiliate Growth Programs
Weekly Webinars & Mentorship
Live Trading Tournaments with real prize pools
In September, Mubite hosted a live event in Prague with partner Bybit , where the winning trader earned nearly $10,000 in under three hours . Next stops include Dubai, Singapore, and online events open to traders worldwide.
Trust, Growth, and the Road Ahead
In a space often clouded by uncertainty, trust is Mubite's most valuable currency . With verified payouts , European licensing , and a platform built for growth, Mubite is positioned to lead the next generation of funded crypto trading .
“Our mission is simple - to give skilled traders the capital and support they need to trade at 100% of their potential,” added Andreas.
As Mubite expands its tournaments, mentorship programs, and trading tech, it continues building toward a more open, fair, and performance-driven future for traders.
About Mubite
Mubite is a next-generation proprietary crypto trading firm based in Prague, Czech Republic. It offers instant-funded trading accounts , real capital up to $1 million , and a community-first approach to professional growth. With a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating , European compliance, and strategic partnership with Bybit, Mubite helps traders perform at their best.
Visit Mubite to explore crypto prop trading opportunities.
Legal Disclaimer:
