Bacardi Launches Cohort 4 Of Shake Your Future In Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, October 6, 2025 - Family-owned Bacardi, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the fourth cohort of Shake Your Future in Bermuda, its professional global bartender training initiative aimed at empowering unemployed and underemployed young adults. Applications are open from October 6–31 through the Bermuda Job Board.

Bacardi launched Shake Your Future in 2018 to tackle the reality of unemployment and an industry-wide shortage of skilled bartenders.. This world-class bartender training program offers participants the skills necessary for future success in bartending and beyond. Since launch, 10 markets have participated, including France, Italy, Spain, South Africa, India, and Bermuda. By nurturing talent and fostering a supportive environment, Shake Your Future continues to transform lives, bolster communities, and forge a path forward for the future of hospitality.

First introduced in Bermuda in 2023, the program has already helped local participants begin successful hospitality careers. Graduates of past cohorts have gone on to secure full-time employment, win local competitions, and become ambassadors of professional excellence within Bermuda's bar and restaurant industry.

Building on the success of previous cohorts, Cohort 4 will retain its hybrid training model, including four weeks of intensive mixology training at the European Bartender School in London, followed by two weeks of hospitality and professional development workshops in Bermuda and a six-month local work placement.

New for Cohort 4, all public applicants must either have completed or be currently enrolled in the Bermuda College Bartending Certificate Program prior to applying. This new prerequisite ensures participants have a foundational knowledge of bartending before receiving international training.

“Our Shake Your Future graduates are a testament to what's possible when we create opportunities for our communities,” said Douglas Mello, Managing Director of Bacardi Limited.“We're proud to continue this journey and open doors for Bermudians to develop meaningful careers in hospitality.”

Applicants can be unemployed or underemployed Bermudians, Spouses of Bermudians, or PRC holders who meet the eligibility criteria. In addition to public applicants, select hospitality industry employers have been invited to nominate exceptional employees to join the cohort.

Graduates will earn:



An internationally recognized diploma from the European Bartender School

A Shake Your Future certificate from Bacardi Hands-on experience with the Bacardi portfolio of premium spirits including BACARDÍ®, PATRÓN®, GREY GOOSE®, DEWAR'S®, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, and MARTINI®

The next group of Shake Your Future participants will travel to London in February 2026.

For more information on how to apply, head to the Bermuda Job Board and type“Shake Your Future” into the search box.

