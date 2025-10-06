IBIT Becomes Blackrock's Most Profitable ETF - Discover Why!

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Certainly! Here's a rewritten version of the article with an added introductory summary, optimized for clarity and SEO, while maintaining all original HTML elements:

BlackRock continues to dominate the cryptocurrency ETF space with its spot Bitcoin fund, which has become its most profitable ETF, generating nearly $245 million in fees over the past year. As investor interest in Bitcoin and blockchain-based assets intensifies amid favorable regulatory shifts, BlackRock's innovative offerings are setting new records and shaping the future of crypto investing in the U.S. market.



BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT ) has now become its top earner, surpassing other ETFs in annual fee revenue.

IBIT has generated approximately $245 million in fees since launching, making it the most profitable ETF for BlackRock.

Within just 22 months, IBIT is approaching $100 billion in assets, potentially making it the fastest ETF to reach this milestone in history.

BlackRock's exploration into Bitcoin-related products includes a proposed Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, aimed at generating yield through options trading. Increasing demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs is bolstered by a more crypto-friendly stance from U.S. regulators and government officials.

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Sets Revenue Record

BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), has raked in nearly $245 million in fees over the past year, establishing itself as the firm's most profitable ETF by a wide margin. According to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, IBIT now exceeds the combined revenue of BlackRock's traditional ETFs such as the Russell 1000 Growth and MSCI EAFE funds by $25 million.

IBIT became the most profitable ETF when it surpassed rivals around mid-July, with existing funds like IWF and EFA previously leading in revenue. Despite being only 22 months old, the ETF approaches the $100 billion asset mark, poised to become the fastest ever to do so - outpacing Vanguard's S&P 500 fund (VOO), which took over 5.5 years to reach that target.

Source: Eric Balchunas

BlackRock profits from IBIT mainly through management fees, which are currently set at 0.25% of assets under management. As Bitcoin's price rises and investor demand grows, so does the ETF's fee revenue. Last week, dividends from IBIT contributed to more than half of the $3.2 billion inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs - marking a record-breaking period for cryptocurrency investments.

Growing institutional interest in crypto has been fueled by a more favorable regulatory environment and a perceived shift in Washington's attitude toward digital assets, with policymakers signaling support for crypto's integration into mainstream finance.

BlackRock Eyes New Revenue Streams with Bitcoin

In addition to expanding its existing Bitcoin ETF suite, BlackRock has recently filed to establish a Delaware trust aimed at a novel financial product: a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. This proposed fund would generate yield by selling covered call options on Bitcoin futures, collecting premiums while providing regular distributions.

Contrary to many altcoin-focused ETFs emerging in the market, BlackRock appears committed to offering products linked directly to Bitcoin and Ethereum , signaling a cautious yet strategic approach amid regulatory hurdles. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remains cautious, having temporarily paused reviews of new crypto ETF applications until the federal government reopens after a shutdown.

BlackRock's continued innovation underscores its commitment to mainstream crypto adoption, reinforcing its position as a leader in the evolving blockchain and crypto markets.

