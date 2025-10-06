Azizi Developments' Azizi Zain In Al Furjan Reaches 34% Construction Milestone

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 October 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction at Azizi Zain, its contemporary, metro-connected residential development in Al Furjan, has now attained 34% completion. The project remains on track for its delivery in Q1 2026.

Structural works have reached 98%, while blockwork and internal plastering stand at 58% and 41%, respectively. MEP and HVAC activities are progressing at 19% and 18%, with overall finishes at 14%. A total of 339 personnel are currently deployed on-site, ensuring swift, high-quality construction.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “The steady progress of Azizi Zain underscores our unwavering commitment to crafting homes with both speed and superior quality. Soon, Azizi Zain will offer its residents an elegant place to call home — one defined by exceptional convenience, contemporary design, and enriching amenities. We are pleased with its momentum and are confident that it will rise as a unique addition to Dubai's distinguished, ever-evolving residential landscape.

Azizi Zain features a comprehensive range of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, an indoor kids' play area, landscaped walk-in areas, outdoor seating, dedicated BBQ spaces, ample parking facilities, and 24-hour security, all thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of modern families and individuals.

Strategically located in Al Furjan, one of Dubai's most well-connected and fast-growing communities, Azizi Zain offers residents exceptional convenience. Situated along the metro line and just minutes away from key landmarks such as Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, JBR, Media City, Internet City, and Expo City Dubai, the development combines seamless connectivity with a serene residential setting, making it a graceful and highly desirable place to call home.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

