The Value Of An Experienced Legal Consultant In The UAE: A Perspective From Dr. Hassan Elhais

Dubai is one of the most popular destinations for investors, tourists and employees alike. It attracts hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world. Although people come from different regions, cultures, backgrounds and classes, they peacefully co-exist and work together in Dubai. Dubai has some of the lowest crime rates in the world.

How to choose the best Criminal Lawyer for your case

You may find yourself involved with the law enforcement officials even if you had not intended to commit a crime. Individuals who are new in the country sometimes face penalties and imprisonment due to lack of awareness of the country's rules and regulations. People may also be entangled in the UAE legal system in financial crimes, due to allegations of money laundering, fraud , cheque bounce , forgery , embezzlement , etc.

Being involved in a criminal case may be extremely intimidating, for both nationals of UAE and Expatriates. But the situation is worsened if you are an expat who has limited knowledge of the laws and legal procedures in the country. Therefore, it is extremely important that you hire an expert criminal lawyer to handle your case. The following are some of the parameters that can help you determine if the lawyer you have hired is up for the job.

Dr. Hassan Elhais - Best in the Field

Dr. Hassan Elhais has over 19 years of experience practicing as a best legal consultant . In these years, he has gained an unmatched amount of experience and knowledge in the field of law. He has been awarded the best Legal consultant in the UAE. Although he has dealt with different types of law in his long career, he has developed a special niche in criminal law in the UAE .

Dr. Hassan's journey in the legal field was a result of his passion for criminal and public law. This passion has grown over the years, resulting in his undertaking some very complicated legal cases and emerging successful in them. A big believer of 'justice delayed is justice denied', Dr. Hassan ensures swift actions in his cases as inability to take timely actions can result in catastrophic results for individuals charged with a crime.

Understanding of Criminal Law

As lawyers practice in different fields of laws, they sometimes acquire specializations in those fields. For example, lawyers that are mainly involved in civil or family cases, develop a deeper understanding of those laws. Similarly, lawyers involved in criminal cases become experts in the criminal law in the UAE . As a result, if you face criminal charges, ensure that you hire a criminal lawyer, who has dealt with a plethora of criminal cases

Dr. Hassan Elhais' expertise in criminal law

Dr. Hassan Elhais completed his Master's Degree and PhD in Law. His educational foundation has equipped him to adeptly handle complex legal matters and provide exceptional legal assistance to his clients. Furthermore, he has been exposed to a variety of criminal cases in his 19 years of legal practice, resulting in him acquiring a wealth of in-depth knowledge of the UAE criminal law. His expertise in criminal law is further evidenced by his membership in the European Criminal Bar Association (ECBA).

Understanding of criminal procedures

Different courts have different procedures. The criminal law procedures are listed in Federal Law No. 35 of 1992. Even though these procedures are codified, one will require practice to better navigate the criminal legal system. A lawyer who has gained experience in the criminal field will be better aware of the practical procedures involved in a criminal case.

Navigating the UAE courts

Dr. Hassan Elhais has developed a deep understanding of the UAE legal system, having navigated the criminal justice system for so many years. He has gained hands-on practical experience dealing with criminal cases in Dubai , Abu Dhabi and the other emirates in the UAE. Dr. Hassan Elhais has drafted and supervised the drafting of over 3000 criminal applications. He has also dealt with 14,710+ number of criminal matters, out of which 1,214+ involved drug related crimes, 2008+ dealt with financial crimes, 1,109+ involved cheque related offense.

Court Language

The official language of the UAE is Arabic. Thus, all official documents and proceedings are conducted in the Arabic language. Moreover, the laws and judgements are originally issued in the Arabic language, which is then translated to English or another language of one's choice, if required. This may become challenging for expatriates who do not understand Arabic. Although the government has brought in many services to facilitate translation, foreign language speakers can benefit from an Arabic language lawyer, who Is also able to communicate with you in your language.

Expert Control over Arabic Language

As a native Arabic speaker, Dr. Hassan seamlessly goes through Dubai's courts and legal structure. He is also accompanied by an expert team of native English and Arabic speakers who help clients with official documentation and translation services.

Preparedness and Attention to detail

Conducting any case will require the analysis of numerous documents and facts. Small details in the case may be able to make a big difference between conviction and acquittal. Or they may be able to reduce the penalties or punishment on the person who is charges for the offense. It is therefore crucial that you hire a dedicated lawyer who has the integrity and the commitment to fight your case.

Integrity and dedication to the field of criminal law

Dr. Hassan Elhais has provided exceptional legal assistance to UAE Residents who need help in navigating sensitive and complex legal issues. His dedication to his craft is reflected in the complex criminal cases undertaken by him and subsequently won, due to sheer dedication and talent. Several client testimonials show that the results in these cases exceeded client expectation, reinforcing their trust in his legal skills. His professionalism is also another contributor to his exceptional track record in the criminal legal field.

Great communication

Another very important feature of a criminal lawyer is their communication skills. It is vital that criminal lawyers are able to effectively communicate with law enforcement agencies and are able to convince the judges of the facts of the case from the perspective of their client. They must also be able to explain the developments of the case in a precise manner to the clients.

Clients facing criminal charges are often extremely stressed and in a state of worry. It is crucial that a criminal lawyer is able to dispel the fear of the clients and assure them of the possible outcomes and consequences of fighting a case. Dr. Hassan has been able to develop a strong client relation with both nationals and expatriate clients who have sought his expertise in Criminal Law. His popularity has grown through referrals and word of mouth recommendations of his clients.

Criminal case victories by Dr. Hassan Elhais

Following are some cases handled by our team at Awatif Mohamed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy

Expat man accused of indecent assault found to be a victim of malicious and fraudulent complaint

An acting coach was wrongly accused of physical assault of a minor, by the minor's parents. The expatriate coach of Australian nationality was charged with physical assault of minor, a major crime in the UAE. Our criminal Lawyer was able to successfully overturn the charges but establishing that the complaint was made maliciously by the mother of the alleged victim as the coach had rejected the mother's advances. Our Dubai lawyer was also able to highlight the discrepancies in the evidence provided by the prosecution which successfully dismantled the case.

Accusation of sale of drugs questioned due to discrepancies in evidence

A British man who was accused of selling drugs, caught by an undercover police officer claimed that he was attempting to return the drugs that were bought by him the previous day. The 26-year-old stated that he was instructed on WhatsApp to return the drugs and he handed over the drugs as per the instructions in the WhatsApp conversation. Our criminal lawyers requested the court to re-examine the witnesses who claimed that the man was selling them drugs as there were discrepancies in their testimonies.

Drunk shenanigans with the police lands Irish nurse in trouble

A taxi that was involved in an accident resulted in a foreigner's family being taken to the police station to file a report. At the station, the drunk woman was accused of insulting the police man and filming him. Criminal lawyer at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi advocates and legal consultancy produced a witness that denied the accusations.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, considered as one of the top criminal lawyers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai can provide you with the best legal assistance if you are involved in any type of criminal case. As part of one of the bestlawyer firms in UAE, he has been exposed to various types of criminal cases. With his skills and resources, Dr. Hassan will ensure a speedy disposal of your case and a favorable outcome.