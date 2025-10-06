Jiangxi Institute Of Fashion Technology's Chen Long Concludes Milan Showcase With CHEN.1988,“Autumn Ideal” Resonates Internationally

MENAFN - GetNews) The National Museum of Science and Technology "Leonardo da Vinci" in Milan witnessed prolonged applause. Chen Long, Industry Professor at Jiangxi Institute of Fashion Technology and Creative Director of the brand CHEN.1988, presented his "Autumn Ideal" collection in a dedicated show at the 2025 China-Italy Fashion Summit. With exceptional original Chinese design prowess and contemporary narrative expression, he brought this trans-Eurasian fashion feast to a perfect close. As the only dedicated designer showcase at the summit, the collection not only garnered high praise from Chinese and international guests but also highlighted the growing international influence of original Chinese design, marking a global highlight for JIFT's achievements in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship education.

The 2025 China-Italy Fashion Summit, co-hosted by the China National Garment Association, China Fashion Association, Italian Federation of Fashion Accessories Industries, and the National Union for the Craft Sector and Small and Medium Enterprises, was a significant cultural exchange event commemorating the 55th anniversary of China-Italy diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations. Centered on the theme "Co-creating a New Future for China-Italy Fashion Cooperation," the summit brought together 200 Chinese and international guests from government, industry, brands, technology, and other sectors for in-depth discussions on industrial collaboration amidst global changes. Chen Long's dedicated show, a core segment of the summit, served as a prime example of mutual learning between Eastern and Western fashion cultures.







As the bell tower's chimes swept over the dark rooftops, the "Autumn Ideal" showcase by Chen Long, a recent "Golden Crown Award" winner, commenced romantically. The corridor's floor tiles reflected the twilight and stage lights, intertwining with the gradient pink hues on the models' skirts. Hand-beaded bows trembled gently with each step, while the three-dimensional textures crafted from lace and laser-cut details played with light and shadow among the pillars. The sharp silhouettes of shoulder designs echoed the classical lines of the distant clock tower. Using 'autumn' as his poem, Chen Long transcended mere representation, employing the clash of soft pink and charcoal grey, and the interplay of delicate gauze and sharp cut-outs to outline the serene yet rich inner world of women through the cadence of the walk details on sheer necklines broke the boundaries of traditional elegance, and puffed skirts merged with contemporary silhouettes, conveying a relaxed and confident Eastern aesthetic attitude with each step, exuding both ease and vibrant design tension, showcasing the unique charm of contemporary Chinese design.

These design details embody the profound contemplation of contemporary Chinese designers on the essence of fashion. The entire show was a testament to the depth and experience of Chen Long's design career, achieving breakthroughs from the color palette to craftsmanship choices included the clash of sheer and structured fabrics echoing sustainable concepts, and youth-oriented design details precisely meeting the needs of global clientele. Attendees remarked that this was an Eastern design possessing both artistic value and market potential, allowing them to witness the strength of original Chinese design and the boundless possibilities of China-Italy cooperation.







Behind this international debut lies the solid support of Jiangxi Institute of Fashion Technology's continuous dedication to industry-education integration. As a reputed cultivator of talent for China's apparel industry, JIFT has innovatively constructed a "Tri-College Synergy" talent development model. Through the "gear-meshed" collaboration of the Academic College, Industry College, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship College, it forges a complete ecosystem integrating disciplinary education, practical simulation, and startup incubation. The university provides faculty with hardware support such as R&D funding and studio space, and further facilitates the seamless transition from classroom to market for teachers and students through platforms like "JIFT Day" and fashion week events. This closed-loop ecosystem of "Education-Industry-Commerce" has enabled Chen Long and numerous other original Chinese designers to achieve leapfrog growth.







From the westward journey of Han Dynasty silk to Rome to the landing of contemporary design in Milan, the civilizational thread of China-Italy fashion cooperation continued in this showcase. Chen Long's success is a demonstration of the strength of original Chinese design and, moreover, a victory for JIFT's educational model. In today's globalized fashion industry, Jiangxi Institute of Fashion Technology is leveraging innovation as its engine and the cutting-edge as its direction. By cultivating more key figures like Chen Long, who possess both creativity and business acumen, JIFT is continuously infusing high-quality development power into China's fashion industry with future leaders. The enduring applause was not just an affirmation of the "Autumn Ideal" collection, but also the best testament to original Chinese design power becoming an indispensable builder and leader within the global fashion discourse system.