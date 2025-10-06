Parler Cloud Technologies And Kyvo Launch Global“Invite & Earn” Program - Rewarding Users And Their Referrals With 500 OPT Tokens Each
Through the Invite & Earn program, Kyvo users can generate a unique referral link and share it with friends and followers. When a referred user signs up, verifies their email and phone number, and creates a Web3 wallet, both participants automatically receive the 500 OPT reward. All referral activity is transparently tracked in-app through a Pending → Eligible → Processed pipeline, ensuring clarity at every stage.
“Community-driven growth is at the heart of everything we're building,” said Yasser Elgebaly, CEO of Parler Cloud Technologies.“With Invite & Earn, we're rewarding connection and participation, transforming every user into an active stakeholder in the future of the Kyvo and Parler Pulse ecosystem.” Key Highlights of the Program
- 500 OPT token reward for both the referrer and the referred user once onboarding is complete. Simple three-step process: verify email, verify phone number, create wallet. Real-time referral status tracking directly within the Kyvo app. Enhanced experience with Kyvo version 1.0.20, featuring improved contact search, navigation, and staking displays.
The referral initiative reinforces Parler Cloud Technologies' commitment to user empowerment, organic network expansion, and sustainable ecosystem growth. Advanced anti-fraud measures and eligibility requirements ensure a fair and secure experience for all participants.
About Kyvo
Kyvo is a secure, non-custodial wallet integrated with the Optio Blockchain. It allows members to earn, store, and manage their OPT digital rewards while participating in a growing tokenized ecosystem designed around real utility and authentic engagement.
About Parler
Parler is the premier free speech social media platform, empowering users to connect, share, and debate without fear of censorship. Rebuilt stronger after surviving Big Tech's 2021 purge, Parler operates within an independent ecosystem committed to the unfiltered exchange of ideas. Download Parler today at parler .
For more information about the Invite & Earn program, visit
Media Contact:
Elise Pierotti
...
