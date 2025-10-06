Inside The $73B Bet And The $1M Price Tag: Shocking Investment Insights

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In recent years, Michael Saylor has emerged as one of the most influential advocates for Bitcoin , leveraging corporate strategies to position his company as a major institutional Bitcoin holder. His vision of integrating Bitcoin into corporate treasuries aims to reshape how firms perceive and utilize digital assets. As his firm approaches owning over 640,000 BTC , Saylor's bold projections for Bitcoin's future, including a potential price ceiling of $1 million per coin , are gaining widespread attention amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation, institutional adoption, and the future of blockchain technology.



Michael Saylor's company has amassed over 640,000 BTC since 2020, making it one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin.

Saylor advocates for Bitcoin as the optimal treasury asset due to its scarcity, resilience, and independence from traditional fiat inflation risks.

The CEO envisions Bitcoin reaching $1 million per coin if institutional allocations reach just 10% of global assets.

Strategy finances Bitcoin purchases through innovative capital raising, including convertible notes, preferred stock, and equity offerings. The company's aggressive accumulation approach faces risks such as regulatory changes and potential shareholder dilution.

Saylor's Bitcoin strategy

Michael Saylor's goal is to redefine corporate treasuries.

Since August 2020, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy ) has become one of the most prominent corporate Bitcoin holders. By September 2025, it had accumulated over 640,031 BTC , valued at more than $73 billion. Purchased at average prices in the tens of thousands, these holdings generate substantial unrealized gains at current market levels.

Saylor views Bitcoin as both a hedge against inflation and a reserve asset resistant to devaluation, positioning his company ahead of anticipated institutional flows. He believes that if Wall Street allocates just 10% of its assets to Bitcoin, the price could soar to $1 million per coin.

Did you know? MicroStrategy's first Bitcoin purchase was in August 2020, when it invested $250 million in BTC.

Bitcoin as the optimal treasury asset

Saylor's approach is straightforward: accumulate Bitcoin and hold it long-term, embedding it into the corporate structure.

Since 2020, the company has continuously converted surplus cash, debt, and equity raises into BTC. Its current holdings of 640,031 BTC are bought at an average of $73,983 per coin, using a combination of financing tools like low-interest convertible notes, preferred stocks, and at-the-market offerings to minimize shareholder dilution.

Volatility isn't perceived as a risk but as an opportunity-buying dips, weathering turbulent markets, and allowing Bitcoin's scarcity to work in the long run. Unlike cash, which erodes through inflation, Bitcoin's fixed supply and programmed halving events reinforce its scarcity, making it an attractive hedge. Additionally, Bitcoin's digital nature and decentralized security make it less susceptible to political interference compared to gold or fiat currency.

The asset's low correlation with stocks and bonds enhances its role as a diversification instrument, especially in environments of rising inflation or loose monetary policy. For Saylor, Bitcoin's unique attributes make it the prime treasury asset of the future.

Did you know? By mid-2025, nearly 95% of all Bitcoin's supply of 21 million coins had been mined, leaving just over 1 million remaining.

The road to $1 million: Saylor's Bitcoin Las Vegas projection, explained

Saylor's most audacious claim is that Bitcoin could reach $1 million per coin.

This projection hinges on the size of institutional capital pools, which control over $100 trillion. If even 10% of that, roughly $10-$12 trillion, flowed into Bitcoin, the implied valuation per coin would be approximately $475,000 based on the entire supply. Accounting for estimated Bitcoin lost forever-between 2.3 million and 3.7 million BTC-this number could rise to $555,000–$750,000 per BTC, using a liquid supply of around 16-18 million coins.

The growth of institutional involvement and increased allocations beyond 10% could propel Bitcoin's price even higher, potentially reaching the million-dollar mark. However, Saylor emphasizes that such shifts will likely take years due to regulatory hurdles, risk assessments, and liquidity considerations.

Did you know? One of the largest cases of lost Bitcoin involved 8,000 BTC thrown away when a hard drive was mistakenly disposed of in a landfill in Newport, Wales.

How Strategy finances its Bitcoin purchases

Strategy funds its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation through a mix of debt, preferred stock, and equity offerings.

Convertible senior notes

One cornerstone is issuing convertible senior notes . These can be converted into shares under specific conditions and typically carry low or zero interest, reducing cash costs.

In mid-2024, Strategy raised approximately $800 million through such notes, acquiring 11,931 BTC at an average of $65,883. A subsequent $600 million deal extended this funding strategy, enabling continued Bitcoin purchases without diluting shareholder value immediately.

Preferred stock and“stretch” offerings

In addition, Strategy has issued preferred stocks like the“Stretch” (STRC) series, offering yields around 9% and explicitly targeting crypto purchases. The firm recently expanded its planned issuance to $2 billion, attracting investor appetite for yield-focused assets.

Recent purchases

The latest buying occurred in September 2025, with Strategy acquiring 196 BTC at an average price of $113,048, funding this purchase through stock sales and preferred offerings rather than operational cash flow or existing BTC holdings.

Risks, criticisms and what to watch next

While Strategy's Bitcoin strategy has positioned it as the largest corporate investor, it comes with inherent risks.

The firm operates like a leveraged Bitcoin fund, with its stock price closely aligned with Bitcoin's fluctuations. The reliance on equity and debt to fund acquisitions raises concerns about shareholder dilution and valuation volatility. Additional risks include:



Regulatory risk: Changes in tax and accounting policies could impact the long-term viability of holding Bitcoin as part of corporate reserves.

Opportunity cost: Committing billions to one volatile asset may limit other strategic options. Institutional adoption: The bullish $1 million per Bitcoin thesis depends on substantial institutional participation, which could unfold gradually due to regulatory and risk considerations.

Despite these concerns, Strategy has played a pivotal role in normalizing Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets and boosting growth in custody services, ETFs, and institutional trading venues. Moving forward, key indicators to watch include future capital raises, evolving regulatory clarity on crypto taxation, and the shifting attitudes of large asset managers towards Bitcoin.

If these trends materialize as predicted, Saylor's aggressive stance could significantly influence both corporate treasury management and Bitcoin's long-term role in global finance.

