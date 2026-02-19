403
Zuckerberg Denies Instagram Harms Young Users in Court Testimony
(MENAFN) Mark Zuckerberg appeared before a jury on Wednesday in his first testimony focused specifically on child safety issues, firmly disputing allegations that Instagram was intentionally engineered to foster addiction among minors.
Testifying in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the head of Meta Platforms pushed back against accusations that the company’s social media services harm young people. The proceedings mark a significant moment in a sweeping legal battle over the impact of digital platforms on children and teenagers.
“I’m focused on building a community that is sustainable,” he said, responding to questions about whether the company seeks to make users dependent on its apps.
The lawsuit claims that major platforms — including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat — were deliberately designed with features that encourage excessive use, allegedly contributing to mental health struggles among young users.
Addressing those assertions, Zuckerberg said: “If you do something that’s not good for people, maybe they’ll spend more time (on Instagram) short term, but if they’re not happy with it, they’re not going to use it over time. I’m not trying to maximize the amount of time people spend every month," Zuckerberg added, according to reports.
The case represents the first trial within a broader collection of consolidated lawsuits brought by more than 1,600 plaintiffs, among them hundreds of families and numerous school districts.
Two companies, TikTok and Snap Inc., reached settlements with the initial plaintiff — a 20-year-old woman identified in court documents as K.G.M. — prior to trial. Nevertheless, both firms continue to face related legal challenges expected to move forward later this year.
Kaley G.M., who was underage when she began using social media, contends that early exposure led to addiction and damaged her mental health. She accuses the companies of crafting addictive mechanisms to drive profits.
Although she was present for part of the proceedings, she did not take the stand. Her lawyer, Mark Lanier, commented that it was “going to be a good day.”
