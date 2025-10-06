Women's World Cup 2025, NZ Vs SA: New Zealand Skipper Sophie Devine Leads With Consistent Brilliance

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine once again led from the front in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 10. The White Ferns captain Devine won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in their second match of the marquee event, following a defeat to the defending champions, Australia, in the opening match.

However, the decision to bat first backfired as New Zealand were bundled out for 231 as the middle-order failed to step up for the side, as they were reduced from 187/4, losing the remaining six wickets in just 44 runs. Sophie Devine's 85-run knock and her 86-run stand for the fourth wicket with Brooke Halliday, who scored 45 off 37 balls, kept New Zealand's score respectable on the board.

The middle order batting line-up was triggered by a collapse, with South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba triggering the downfall with a brilliant spell of 4/40 in 10 overs, dismantling New Zealand's momentum.

Sophie Devine Continues to Anchor White Ferns' Campaign

Playing her final Women's ODI World Cup, Sophie Devine seemed to be enjoying her role as captain and senior batter, showcasing maturity and composure under pressure. One of the senior-most batters on her side, Devine has taken responsibility to anchor the innings, which can be evidenced from her two outings in the tournament against Australia and South Africa.

In the opening match against the defending champions, the 36-year-old played a fighting captain's knock of 112 off 112 balls, including 12 fours and 3 sixes. However, her effort went in vain as New Zealand lost to Australia by 89 runs as they were bundled out for 237 in their 327-run chase. Devine lacked sustained partnerships, though Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, and Isabella Gaze provided New Zealand a brief support.

Captain's knock all the way! What a statement innings from #SophieDevine when NZ needed her most the LIVE action ➡ #CWC25 #BANvPAK | THU, 2nd OCT, 2 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar twitter/y6gHbLgWJ3

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 1, 2025

Following a fighting yet fine century against Australia, Sophie Devine's consistency continued as she carried her form into the clash against South Africa, as her composed 85-run knock and her crucial partnership with Brooke Halliday helped New Zealand recover from early setbacks and post a respectable total.

With two solid performances in as many games, the New Zealand skipper reaffirmed her status as one of the pillars of White Ferns' batting line-up.

Cometh the hour, cometh #SophieDevine She brings up her 17th WODI half-century, just when #NewZealand needed it the most Catch the LIVE action ➡ #CWC25 #NZvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! twitter/ML88jMNHsw

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2025

Sophie Devine is currently the leading run-getter of the Women's World Cup 2025, amassing 197 runs, including a century and fifty, at an average of 98.50 in two matches.

Devine with Consistency

Although New Zealand had no international matches scheduled for six months before the warm-ups, Sophie Devine's form has shown no signs of rust. In the warm-up games against India A and India, the New Zealand skipper scored 34 and 54, respectively, setting the tone for her side and signaling that she is in prime form heading into the marquee event.

Since 2024, Sophie Devine has aggregated 511 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 51.10 in 11 matches. This highlights her remarkable consistency and reliability as the backbone of New Zealand's batting lineup.

Since the last edition of the Women's ODI World Cup in 2022, the veteran New Zealand batter has amassed 1279 runs, including 4 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 40.93 in 33 matches. This underscores her enduring class and importance to Whit Ferns' batting unit. Devine has carried on her consistent run into the ongoing World Cup 2025, where she continues to anchor New Zealand's innings and lead from the front, providing experience and stability to the batting lineup.

Sophie Devine is New Zealand's third leading run-getter in Women's ODI World Cups, with 866 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 37.65 in 27 matches. Recently, the veteran batter completed 4000 runs, becoming just the fourth New Zealand batter to achieve this feat in the Women's ODIs. Devine has amassed 4187 runs, including 9 centuries and 17 fifties, at an average of 32.71 in 154 matches.

Devine's efforts yet to be paid off in the Women's World Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine's efforts have not yet paid off as New Zealand suffered its second consecutive defeat of the Women's World Cup 2025. Devine's fighting knocks were not enough for the White Ferns to secure their victories over Australia and South Africa.

After posting a total of 231 all-out, New Zealand bowlers could not defend it as South Africa chased down the 232-run target in 40.1 overs, banking on Tazmin Brits's fine knock of 101 off 89 balls and her 159-run partnership for the second wicket with Sune Luus, who played an unbeaten innings of 83 off 114 balls.

For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr led the bowling attack with two wickets but conceded 62 runs in her spell of 10 overs. Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr picked a wicket. The White Ferns failed to capitalize on an early breakthrough, wherein Jess dismissed South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt for 14 at 26/1.

New Zealand will look to make a comeback when they take on Bangladesh at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 10.