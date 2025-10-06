Nando's Limits Coca-Cola Refills After New Government Sugar Rules Customers React As Popular Chain Ends 'Bottomless' Coke Option Under Anti-Obesity Measures

MENAFN - Pressat) Nando's has introduced new restrictions limiting customers to one glass of Coca-Cola Classic per visit following government regulations aimed at reducing sugar consumption.

The restaurant chain, known for its refillable soft drinks, has replaced its unlimited Coca-Cola option with a one-glass policy. Zero-sugar alternatives such as Sprite Zero and Fanta Zero remain available for unlimited refills.

Updated notices on Nando's drinks machines inform customers that the change follows new legal requirements. The message reads:“Want Coca-Cola Classic? It's one glass only. Based on new government laws, we've had to limit Coca-Cola Classic to one glass per customer. Still thirsty? Help yourself to one of our low-sugar fizzy bottomless soft drinks.”

The move has prompted complaints across social media, with some users criticising what they call“nanny state” restrictions. Others described the change as“a joke.”

Similar policies are reported to have been introduced by other restaurant chains including Five Guys, Toby Carvery, Harvester, Pizza Hut and Burger King.

The change follows new anti-obesity rules banning free refills of sugary drinks and“buy one, get one free” promotions on foods high in fat, sugar or salt. These measures build on government efforts that began in 2021 under then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said:“Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions.”

Health experts have supported the new rules, arguing that limiting access to sugary drinks and foods can reduce over-consumption. Research from the University of Leeds found that supermarket restrictions on unhealthy items at checkouts and aisle ends cut sales of those products by around two million items a day.

Further measures are expected next year, including a ban on online promotions of unhealthy food and a pre-9pm watershed on junk food advertising.

Government data shows more than a quarter of adults and one in five Year Six pupils in England are classed as obese. Weight-related illnesses cost the UK economy around £74 billion annually, with obesity linked to conditions such as heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

The restrictions mirror earlier initiatives such as the 2018 Soft Drinks Industry Levy, which taxed beverages containing over 5g of sugar per 100ml. That policy encouraged many brands to reduce sugar content, though Coca-Cola maintained its original recipe and absorbed the cost of the levy.

Wales is set to adopt similar rules next year, with Scotland expected to follow.

Nando's and other restaurant chains mentioned have been contacted for comment.