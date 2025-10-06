Egypt's Khaled El‐Enany Nominated UNESCO Chief

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Egypt's former minister of tourism and antiquities, Khaled El Enany, was nominated on Monday as the next Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Azernews reports.

The announcement came after the conclusion of voting during the 222nd session of UNESCO's Executive Board in Paris.

It is worth noting that, this candidacy will then be approved by the General Conference in November.