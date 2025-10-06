Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt's Khaled El‐Enany Nominated UNESCO Chief

2025-10-06 03:10:37
Akbar Novruz

Egypt's former minister of tourism and antiquities, Khaled El Enany, was nominated on Monday as the next Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Azernews reports.

The announcement came after the conclusion of voting during the 222nd session of UNESCO's Executive Board in Paris.

It is worth noting that, this candidacy will then be approved by the General Conference in November.

