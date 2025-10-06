Slovakia To Provide Ukraine With Non-Lethal Military Aid
The agreement includes, in particular, the transfer of five Bozena demining machines.
The ministers also discussed prospects for cooperation between Ukrainian and Slovak companies.
Shmyhal thanked his Slovak counterpart for the assistance that saves Ukrainian lives.“We feel Slovakia's support on our path toward achieving a just and lasting peace,” he emphasized.
He also expressed gratitude for the aid packages already provided to Ukraine.
According to Shmyhal, Slovakia is currently working on a new support package.Read also: DM Shmyhal , Dutch PM Schoof visit Ukrainian drone production facility
As reported by Ukrinform, Politico notes that Slovakia continues to sell weapons to Ukraine despite categorical statements from Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook
