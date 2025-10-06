Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Slovakia To Provide Ukraine With Non-Lethal Military Aid

Slovakia To Provide Ukraine With Non-Lethal Military Aid


2025-10-06 03:10:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook after signing the relevant agreement with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Kaliňák, Ukrinform reports.

The agreement includes, in particular, the transfer of five Bozena demining machines.

The ministers also discussed prospects for cooperation between Ukrainian and Slovak companies.

Shmyhal thanked his Slovak counterpart for the assistance that saves Ukrainian lives.“We feel Slovakia's support on our path toward achieving a just and lasting peace,” he emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude for the aid packages already provided to Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, Slovakia is currently working on a new support package.

Read also: DM Shmyhal , Dutch PM Schoof visit Ukrainian drone production facility

As reported by Ukrinform, Politico notes that Slovakia continues to sell weapons to Ukraine despite categorical statements from Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook

MENAFN06102025000193011044ID1110158028

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search