Karak Farmers Urge Strategic Plans To Revitalize Agricultural Sector

Karak, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Farmers engaged in field crop cultivation in Karak Governorate have called for the adoption of systematic strategies and agricultural plans to support and advance the sector.They told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that there is a need to regulate agricultural mechanisms, reconsider the high costs of production inputs, and expand the Agricultural Risk Fund's coverage.From Wadi Ibn Hammad, north of Karak Governorate, farmer Hisham Al-Jaafreh called for improving local crops in line with climate changes that have begun to directly affect traditional produce.From Al-Qasr District, farmer Baraka Al-Thunaibat emphasized the importance of expanding modern agricultural projects that contribute to strengthening and supporting farmers to achieve sustainable economic development, urging the provision of proper training and qualification programs for farmers.Farmer Mohammad Al-Tanshat, who cultivates more than 30 dunums in the Al-Hudaib Farm area north of Karak, pointed to the challenges facing the agricultural sector, including scarce water resources, which have become a major obstacle alongside the low rainfall rates in recent years. He stressed the need for financial and advisory support for agriculture.From the Southern Jordan Valley District, farmer Mohammad Al-Aghawat, who cultivates more than 70 dunums, said climate change has begun to directly affect local production, negatively impacting traditional crops. He said this necessitates finding practical and effective solutions to improve products and replace them with modern crops funded by the Ministry of Agriculture through genuine partnerships with relevant institutions.From the town of Al-Rabba in Al-Qasr District, farmer Hammad Al-Azazmeh said the difficulty of obtaining sufficient irrigation water leads to greater losses for farmers, requiring swift action and genuine cooperation among all concerned parties to develop practical solutions that help farmers sustain their work, safeguard their rights, and maintain national food security.Farmer Issa Al-Khataba said that the current marketing mechanism suffers from a clear imbalance that requires urgent official intervention to reform it.From Al-Mazar Al-Janoubi District, farmer Nasr Al-Khresha called for the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, which play a major role in creating a new agricultural culture toward the transition to hydroponic farming an organic method in high demand in global markets thus ending the random practices of farmers that waste water and result in financial losses.For his part, Director of the Karak Agriculture Directorate Misbah Tarawneh said the directorate is working on developing new systematic agricultural plans to advance and modernize the sector, confirming that the directorate continues to expand partnerships with various stakeholders through organizing field schools and agricultural awareness lectures directly in farms to raise farmers' awareness levels and achieve the desired agricultural goals.