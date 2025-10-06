Fastbuilder.AI Launches Next-Generation Computer User Agents For Business And Personal Automation

Columbus, Ohio - October 6, 2025 - FastBuilder today announced the official launch of its Computer User Agent , an intelligent automation platform designed to transform how businesses and individuals manage daily tasks across Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.







The FastBuilder Computer User Agent learns directly from human-readable documents -such as SOPs, job manuals, or workflow guides-and can execute tasks across more than 1,000 applications . For organizations without comprehensive documentation, the system leverages supervised AI to build process manuals automatically, making automation accessible to everyone.

“FastBuilder is built for the real world,” said CEO of FastBuilder.“Instead of requiring programming skills, our platform understands SOPs and manuals written for humans. That means anyone can teach an AI agent how to perform their work.”

Seamless Integration Across Applications

The Computer User Agent works natively with popular software including Microsoft Office, tax applications, accounting systems, document managers, CRMs, and more. Adding a new application is as simple as uploading its manual-the agent quickly adapts to operate like a human user.

Connectivity to business data sources such as CRMs, mailboxes, and workflow platforms is enabled via Zapier, N8N, and OpenAPI protocols , ensuring enterprise-grade integration and flexibility.

Always On, Always Accountable

Agents operate 24/7 on the user's computer, managing repetitive workloads such as:



Updating reports

Processing emails and attachments

Handling accounting and compliance tasks Data entry and document management

Users can monitor agent activities in real time via WhatsApp or Discord. The system provides screenshots, explanations of actions, and context for decision-making, ensuring transparency. Updates to role documents allow users to instantly teach new skills to their agents.

Accessible and Scalable

FastBuilder is available under a “Free Forever” model , making it accessible to individuals and small businesses, while enterprises can opt for a SaaS subscription with advanced support, scalability, and governance features.

Driving Efficiency for All Businesses

From small firms to large enterprises, FastBuilder empowers organizations to eliminate repetitive work, improve accuracy, and free up employees to focus on high-value activities. Early adopters report significant efficiency gains in accounting, data processing, compliance reporting, and real estate workflows.

“With FastBuilder, businesses don't just automate tasks-they build a smarter workforce. Our agents never tire, never forget, and are always learning,” added a spokesperson.

About FastBuilder

FastBuilder is a U.S.-based technology company headquartered in Powell, Ohio. Its mission is to democratize AI-driven automation for businesses and individuals worldwide. By creating Computer User Agents that learn from everyday documents, FastBuilder enables seamless integration with existing systems and empowers organizations to achieve higher efficiency, resilience, and growth.