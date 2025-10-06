Extreme Training App Integrates Coaching, Recipes, And Progress Tracking In One Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) New all-in-one fitness platform combines training, nutrition, and progress tools, aiming to simplify digital health routines for users worldwide.







Extreme Training has launched its integrated fitness platform, combining coaching, healthy recipes, and progress tracking in a single app. The release reflects a wider digital health trend of bringing together fitness and nutrition tools that were previously offered through separate applications.

Unlike traditional apps that focus exclusively on workouts or meal planning, the Extreme Training App merges guided training programs, nutrition support, and personalized coaching. The app includes more than 130 training programs, over 1,800 meal options, and interactive features that adapt based on user progress.

“Our goal was to end the fragmentation in the digital fitness space,” said Vida Macura Maglica, founder of Extreme Training.“Instead of juggling separate apps for workouts, recipes, and coaching, people now have a streamlined solution that adapts to their fitness journey and keeps all key elements in one place.”

The launch coincides with the release of two challenges: the ABS & Booty Challenge, available free to all users, and the 6 Pack Challenge, provided as a gift to subscribers. Both programs include fully guided workouts , structured training plans, and access to healthy recipes, while integrating progress tracking features.

The platform emphasizes inclusivity by offering tailored support for beginners, experienced athletes, postpartum mothers, and individuals in recovery. Personalized workout paths are created based on user input when joining, ensuring each person starts at a suitable level.

“With Extreme Training, users are not only exercising but building a lifestyle of fitness and nutrition that evolves with them,” Macura Maglica said.“We designed this platform to make sustainable health accessible to anyone, regardless of age, background, or location.”

About Extreme Training

The Extreme Training App proudly highlights its remarkable global achievements, having been ranked as the #1 most innovative fitness app in the world in 2020. In 2021, it further established its presence by securing the #6 spot among the fastest-growing health and fitness apps worldwide. To date, Extreme Training has reached more than 30,000 active subscribers worldwide and developed a patented training method designed to improve strength, flexibility, and overall well-being. Its mission is to make sustainable fitness accessible to individuals of all ages and backgrounds through integrated digital solutions.