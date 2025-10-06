Tyrrell Hatton Defends Title: Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 Preview Khaleej Times

Tyrrell Hatton, Europe's Ryder Cup hero and one of golf's fiercest competitors, will be back to stake his claim at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The Englishman, known for his fiery determination and clutch performances under pressure, will tee off in the iconic tournament at Emirates Golf Club from January 22-25, 2026, aiming to defend the title he seized in thrilling fashion last year.

Hatton will make his 11th appearance in the flagship Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour, which made its debut in 1989. He joins an already star-studded field featuring Masters champion and career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy.

The tournament, the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai, promises to combine elite competition with unforgettable off-course experiences for fans.

Hatton made headlines at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, securing the half-point that sealed Europe's 15-13 victory over the United States alongside McIlroy, Europe's first away win in the biennial series since 2012.

Hatton's triumph at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January 2025 followed a string of impressive performances on the DP World Tour. He tied fourth at the U.S. Open and had top-20 finishes at both The Masters and The 153rd Open Championship. These helped him earn a fourth Ryder Cup appearance.

The eight-time DP World Tour winner fired four under par rounds at Emirates Golf Club to claim the famous Dallah Trophy by a single stroke, marking his second Rolex Series victory. Reflecting on returning to defend his title, Hatton said:

“I'm delighted to be heading back to Emirates Golf Club to defend my title. It's a golf course that has really suited my game over the years, and the week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic back in January was incredibly special for me,” said the Englishman.

“It's always good to go back to a place where you've won before, and I'm really excited to have a chance to contend for the title again to follow on from what has been a pretty incredible year.”

Sustainability and wellness

Already GEO-certified for the third consecutive year, the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic continues to set the benchmark for sustainable golf events. This year, organisers are enhancing their commitment to health, wellness, and mental fitness, while prioritising greener transport options for spectators via the metro and convenient taxi links.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director, said:“Reflecting the tournament's stature as one of the premier events on the global golfing calendar, we are thrilled that Tyrrell has chosen to return to defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title. He joins the growing line-up of Ryder Cup stars, Masters champions, and dynamic emerging talents.

“As the countdown advances, we have expanded our signature premium experiences both on and off the course to complement the outstanding golf, ensuring next year's tournament will be truly exceptional.”

A festival for fans

Beyond the world-class golfing action, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will once again transform Tournament Town into a hub of entertainment. Visitors can enjoy live music, family activities, food trucks, arts and crafts, wellness experiences, and interactive zones, all offering something for every age group.

Early bird tickets are now available, with general admission free on Thursday and Friday, and weekend access from just AED 75 (pre-event AED 100, AED 125 on the day). Children aged 17 and under can attend free across all four days.

Premium hospitality packages are also on offer:

· The Dallah Lounge : Nestled between the 9th and 18th greens, this premium experience includes all-day gourmet food, beverages, and exclusive rooftop views of Dubai's skyline. Early bird packages start from AED 1,890 .

· The Social on Sixteen : Returning after a hugely successful debut in 2025, this hospitality experience overlooks the iconic 16th hole and has doubled in size. Guests enjoy four hours of free-flowing beverages, premium casual dining, and unbeatable views. Early bird tickets start from AED 625 .

For tickets and more information, visit .