CEO Of QFZ Discusses Cooperation Efforts In Trade & Investment Attraction With Indian Minister Of Commerce & Industry

Doha, Qatar: The Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani met with Minister of Commerce & Industry of India HE Shri Piyush Goyal, during his visit and the accompanying delegation to the State of Qatar, for the joint commission meeting on trade and commerce.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation efforts and exchange of experiences in the fields of trade and investments attraction between the two countries.

The meeting also highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by Qatar's free zones, to attract companies to invest and establish their businesses in Qatar.