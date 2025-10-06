CEO Of QFZ Discusses Cooperation Efforts In Trade & Investment Attraction With Indian Minister Of Commerce & Industry
Doha, Qatar: The Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani met with Minister of Commerce & Industry of India HE Shri Piyush Goyal, during his visit and the accompanying delegation to the State of Qatar, for the joint commission meeting on trade and commerce.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation efforts and exchange of experiences in the fields of trade and investments attraction between the two countries.
The meeting also highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by Qatar's free zones, to attract companies to invest and establish their businesses in Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment