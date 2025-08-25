403
Venezuela Rushes to Join Militia in Response to U.S. Naval Arrival
(MENAFN) Supporters of Venezuela’s government rushed to register for the nation’s militia over the weekend, following President Nicolas Maduro’s directive to enlist 4.5 million members in reaction to the recent deployment of U.S. warships in the Caribbean.
The U.S. Navy confirmed that the military operation, ordered by President Donald Trump, involves three guided-missile destroyers, an amphibious squadron, roughly 4,500 sailors, and about 22,000 marines.
The Pentagon stated the increased naval presence aims to disrupt drug trafficking operations in the region. This escalation comes amid worsening U.S.-Venezuela relations, with the U.S. Justice Department recently doubling its bounty to $50 million for information leading to Maduro’s arrest, accusing him of being “one of the world’s largest drug traffickers.”
In retaliation, Maduro announced last week a nationwide mobilization of 4.5 million militia members, urging citizens to participate in the mass enrollment and denouncing the U.S. naval maneuvers as “an unacceptable provocation.”
“We will defend our seas, our skies, and our lands,” Maduro declared, signaling readiness against any foreign incursion.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado criticized Maduro’s hold on the military, stating, “very few high-ranking military officers are supporting Maduro.”
Several Caribbean governments have also weighed in. The government of Trinidad and Tobago expressed “full support” for the deployment of “American military assets” aimed at dismantling drug cartels.
“Trinidad and Tobago has always had good relations with the Venezuelan people, and that will continue,” Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said in a statement.
“However, I want to make it very clear that if the Maduro regime launches any attack against the Guyanese people or invades Guyanese territory and a request is made by the American government for access to Trinidadian territory to defend the people of Guyana, my government will unflinchingly provide them that access.”
The statement highlights the ongoing border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the oil-rich Essequibo region.
On Friday, Guyana reaffirmed its dedication to collaborating with bilateral partners to pursue effective solutions, expressing full support for regional and global efforts to dismantle criminal networks and protect collective security.
