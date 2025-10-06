MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Sharp and ESI Asia Pacific partner to pioneer zinc-air flow battery technology in Queensland, Australia

OSAKA / BRISBANE, AU, Oct 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Japanese electronics leader Sharp Corporation and Queensland-based energy innovator Energy Storage Industries-Asia Pacific (ESI) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop next-generation zinc-air flow battery technology, marking a milestone in global energy storage innovation.

The MoU was signed at the Australia Pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, witnessed by Tak Adachi, Queensland's Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for North Asia. The partnership was facilitated by Trade and Investment Queensland, reinforcing the state's role as a global connector in clean energy collaboration.

Tak Adachi, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, North Asia said the partnership reflects the kind of forward-thinking collaboration that defines the relationship between Japan and Queensland that's been highlighted throughout World Expo 2025 Osaka.

“By combining Japanese innovation with Queensland's research and deployment strengths, we are laying the groundwork for scalable, sustainable energy solutions that can serve markets across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” Mr Adachi said.

“This project reflects the strength of Australia-Japan technology ties and the shared commitment to building resilient, low-emission energy systems. By connecting Japanese technology with Queensland's energy expertise and research capability, we're accelerating the future of sustainable power - and creating jobs and investment opportunities for our state.”

Bringing together Sharp's world-class leadership in electrochemical systems and ESI's proven track record in deploying long-duration energy storage infrastructure, the collaboration will begin with a technical proof-of-concept in partnership with The University of Queensland, supported by targeted research funding and a dedicated research position.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ESI, made possible by the support of the State of Queensland,” said Norio Ito, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Research & Development Group, Sharp Corporation.

“This partnership will enable us to integrate the technologies of both companies, with the goal of accelerating the research and development of zinc-air flow batteries and contributing to the realisation of a carbon neutral society."

The project will explore the viability of zinc-air flow batteries as a safe, sustainable alternative to lithium-based systems, offering longer storage durations, lower costs, and enhanced compatibility with renewable energy sources.

Justin Begg, CEO of Energy Transition Technologies (ETT), the ESI subsidiary driving commercial R&D and technology development in Australian decarbonisation, is excited to be working with such an innovative partner as Sharp.

“Building from 100 years of Sharp product innovation, this MoU signals not only the collaboration between Sharp and ESI but between Japan and Queensland. We thank the State of Queensland, and in particular Trade + Investment Queensland, for their support in developing this relationship. We look forward to the mutually beneficial outcomes that will follow."

Following the initial proof-of-concept phase, Sharp and ESI intend to pursue additional research grants and advance toward commercialisation-positioning Queensland as a global hub for next-generation energy storage.

