Panama Prosecutor Is Dismissed After A Leak Of Intimate Videos -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported that Ortiz, who served as the sixth prosecutor for Lara State, is charged with corruption, outrage against public decency, arbitrary acts, and incitement of hatred. The videos that sparked the controversy were allegedly sent by Ortiz to retired general and current congressman Santiago Alejandro Infante Itriago, who allegedly disseminated them. However, to date, no formal investigation has been reported against the military officer, which has sparked criticism over a possible judicial double standard. The Public Prosecutor's Office also announced that another official from the Sixth Prosecutor's Office, Jairo González, will be prosecuted for his alleged complicity in the events.
