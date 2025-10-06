Flytta Launches India's First Retrofitted Electric Truck In Medium And Heavy-Duty Category

MENAFN - KNN India)Flytta has launched India's first retrofitted electric truck in the medium and heavy-duty segment, marking a significant step towards sustainable transportation in the country.

The company has converted a conventional diesel truck into an electric one by replacing its engine with an advanced electric powertrain and battery system, while keeping the original structure intact.

This retrofit model helps reduce costs compared to manufacturing an entirely new electric vehicle. It also enables faster adoption of EVs in India's logistics and freight sector, where heavy trucks contribute heavily to carbon emissions.

Flytta aims to position itself as a leading electric trucking platform, offering retrofit and EV solutions for different payload capacities.

According to the company, the newly unveiled truck can handle payloads starting from 13 tonnes, bridging an important gap in India's electric logistics ecosystem.

By retrofitting existing diesel trucks, Flytta provides an affordable and scalable solution for fleet owners looking to transition to clean mobility without replacing their entire fleet.

Experts believe this initiative could accelerate India's journey toward net-zero goals, as retrofitting offers a quicker, more cost-effective alternative to full vehicle replacement.

The launch is expected to encourage innovation and collaboration in the commercial EV space, especially across sectors such as logistics, construction, and mining.

Flytta's electric retrofit model represents a major milestone in making green logistics a reality in India, paving the way for cleaner, more efficient, and cost-friendly heavy transport.

