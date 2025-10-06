Jindal Launches First Stainless Steel Fabrication Plant With Rs 125 Crore Investment

MENAFN - KNN India)Jindal Stainless has inaugurated its first stainless steel fabrication unit in Washivali, Patalganga (Mumbai), with an investment of Rs 125 crore.

The new facility, operated by its subsidiary Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited (JSSL), spans over 4 lakh sq ft and is designed to strengthen India's bridge and infrastructure development.

The unit will focus on producing essential components like various types of girders and other fabricated structures.

In its first operational year, the facility is expected to produce around 4,000 tonnes of fabricated stainless steel, with a goal to scale up to 18,000 tonnes per year by FY27.

According to Tarun Khulbe, CEO & CFO of Jindal Stainless, the project aims to address the lack of skilled fabrication infrastructure in the stainless steel sector.

He emphasised that the new facility will integrate technology, expertise, and process innovation to deliver durable, high-quality infrastructure solutions while promoting sustainability.

The company plans to replicate this fabrication model across multiple locations in India to enhance its national presence and create a reliable supply chain for infrastructure projects.

Jindal Stainless, one of India's largest stainless steel producers, reported a turnover of Rs 40,182 crore in FY25.

The company operates 16 manufacturing and processing facilities globally, including in India, Spain, and Indonesia, and has a presence in 12 countries.

On the day of the announcement, its shares were trading at Rs 765.45, down by 2.89%.

