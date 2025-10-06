Joint Ventures & Energy Infrastructure Can Cut India-Qatar Trade Deficit: GTRI

MENAFN - KNN India)According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), joint ventures (JVs) in energy infrastructure, technology collaboration, and cross-border investments could help reduce India's trade deficit with Qatar.

India's bilateral trade with Qatar reached USD 14.15 billion in 2024–25, heavily skewed toward energy imports, with petroleum crude and gas products accounting for nearly 90 percent of total imports.

Exports to Qatar stood at USD 1.68 billion, while imports surged to USD 12.46 billion, resulting in a substantial trade deficit of USD 10.78 billion.

"The figures underscore the energy-centric nature of India's commerce with the Gulf nation, with hydrocarbons making up the bulk of inbound shipments," said GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava, according to PTI.

Key energy imports included liquefied natural gas (USD 6.39 billion), liquefied butanes (USD 1.67 billion), liquefied propane (USD 1.54 billion), petroleum crude (USD 1.06 billion), and other petroleum products totaling USD 407 million.

Other imports comprised fertilisers, organic chemicals, plastics, aluminium, dye intermediates, and inorganic chemicals.

India's exports to Qatar reflected a diverse mix, led by iron and steel (USD 154 million), Basmati rice (USD 123 million), gold and precious metal jewellery (USD 110 million), processed minerals (USD 89 million), motor vehicles (USD 88 million), and petroleum products (USD 62 million), among others.

Srivastava recommended diversifying imports through industrial partnerships in chemicals, fertilisers, and metals, and expanding exports of engineering goods, machinery, and value-added food products.

He added that joint ventures in energy infrastructure could also deepen strategic ties and enhance Qatar's role as a long-term partner.

Qatar, a major supplier of LNG and LPG, plays a vital role in India's energy security, industrial growth, and access to strategic maritime trade routes. The country also hosts over 800,000 Indian workers, contributing significantly to remittance inflows.

(KNN Bureau)