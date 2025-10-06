Qatar's New Disability Law Marks Human Rights Milestone, Says Minister

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi has hailed the newly issued law on persons with disabilities as a significant milestone in Qatar's efforts to protect and promote human rights.
In a statement released by the ministry, Her Excellency emphasized that the law goes beyond care, establishing principles of empowerment and full inclusion of persons with disabilities as active partners in development and nation-building. It also reflects Qatar's firm commitment to justice and equality for all members of society.
The law upholds civil and political rights for persons with disabilities, including freedom of movement, opinion and expression, family life, and participation in elections and civil society organizations, Her Excellency added.
It prohibits any restriction on the freedom of persons with disabilities beyond what their condition requires and bans all forms of violence, exploitation, or abuse against them.
Her Excellency noted that the law includes strict penalties for violations, with prison terms of up to six months and fines of up to QAR 100,000-rising to QAR 500,000 in cases involving neglect, abuse, or exploitation. It also holds officials accountable for any failure to implement its provisions.
The law also mandates the creation of a unified national database for persons with disabilities and the issuance of identification cards to facilitate access to services and benefits, in line with Qatar's vision of promoting social justice, inclusion, and dignity for all.

