VA MASTERS Client Survey Reveals 75% Average Cost Savings and 95% Satisfaction Rate Among Global Businesses Using Filipino Virtual Assistants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive study shows dramatic operational improvements across e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, and real estate sectors through strategic virtual assistant partnerships

New York, NY , Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VA MASTER , the leading virtual assistant recruitment agency specializing in Filipino talent, today released findings from its comprehensive client satisfaction survey, revealing remarkable success metrics across diverse industry sectors. The study, encompassing responses from over 200 active clients worldwide, demonstrates significant cost savings, operational efficiency gains, and business growth acceleration through strategic virtual assistant implementations.









VA MASTERS

The survey results highlight a transformative trend in global business operations, with companies achieving an average of 75% cost reduction compared to local hiring while maintaining or exceeding service quality standards. Notably, 95% of respondents reported high satisfaction, and 89% indicated plans to expand their virtual teams within the next 12 months.

“These findings validate what we've been witnessing firsthand - businesses are not just reducing costs, they're fundamentally transforming how they operate and scale,” said Alon Pearl, CEO of VA MASTERS.



Industry-Specific Success Stories Showcase Diverse Applications

E-commerce Sector Leading Digital Transformation

Ben, an e-commerce entrepreneur:“Working with VA Masters has transformed how I run my e-commerce business. Joyce manages our inventory, processes orders, and handles customer communications across all platforms with exceptional attention to detail. Thanks to her help, we've launched two new product lines while keeping the personal touch our customers love.”

David, founder of a fashion e-commerce brands builder:“Working with VA Masters saved us countless hours of recruitment. They matched us with Jane on the first try, and she expertly manages our customer service, website updates, and social media.”

Healthcare and Medical Tourism Innovation

Josh, CEO of a Medical Tourism Agency:“Hiring four Virtual Assistants for admin, operations, customer support, and social media allowed us to streamline global operations. The cost savings have been significant-over 30% in administrative and operational expenses.”

Technology and Fintech Advancement

William, CTO of a fintech company:“Hiring an Administrative QA Virtual Assistant has been a game-changer. They handle detailed testing, ClickUp task management, and keep our R&D team on track. The savings compared to local hires are substantial.”

Real Estate and Financial Services Growth

Ari, a real estate entrepreneur:“Hiring Lawrence as a QuickBooks Expert and Lery as a Real Estate Admin VA completely transformed how I run my business. Substantial cost savings and unmatched efficiency.”





Specialized Services Drive Market Expansion

Digital Marketing & Social Media Management



Content creation and social strategy



LinkedIn operations & community engagement

SEO expertise and analytics



Technical & Creative Services



Graphic design



Video editing & YouTube channel management



WordPress development

QA testing & software quality assurance



Business Operations & Administration



Administrative VA services & HR support



Multi-channel customer service



Data analysis & reporting

Real estate transaction coordination



Marketing Automation & CRM



ActiveCampaign setup & email marketing automation



GoHighLevel setup & CRM automation



Amazon PPC management

Sales development & lead generation





Client Testimonials Highlight Relationship Quality

Jessica, Co-founder of a Yoga & Retreats Center:“Their professionalism and genuine care are beyond words. The VA they found me is highly skilled and independent-an incredible partner.”

Robert, Co-founder of a Growth Marketing Agency:“We shifted from relying only on local employees to embracing outsourcing. It's opened new opportunities for scaling while cutting operational costs significantly.”

Ruben, AI LinkedIn sector entrepreneur:“What impressed me most was how VA Masters handled everything from recruitment to ongoing support. No HR headaches-just results.”

Gary, COO of a Wellness Startup:“VA Masters consistently delivers high-quality candidates aligned with our culture. It's been a game-changer.”





Market Trends and Future Outlook

Survey data shows accelerating adoption of virtual assistants across traditional industries once resistant to remote staffing. Businesses using agencies like VA MASTERS achieve higher retention and job satisfaction compared to independent hiring.

Pearl concluded:“Strategic VA implementation is no longer just about cost savings - it's about accessing specialized skills, driving efficiency, and enabling leaders to focus on growth.”





Methodology and Research Scope

The six-month survey included clients across North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, spanning e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, real estate, and emerging tech. Metrics tracked included cost savings, efficiency gains, satisfaction rates, retention, and growth indicators.





VA MASTERS at work.





About VA MASTERS

Founded in 2022, VA MASTERS is the premier recruitment agency connecting global businesses with highly skilled Filipino professionals. Its 6-stage recruitment process, cultural fit assessment, and ongoing support have resulted in industry-leading satisfaction and retention rates.

Learn more atText> .

See how our clients achieve remarkable results with Filipino VAs:

Text>

Connect with VA MASTERS



Website:Text>

Facebook:Text> Masters



YouTube: @TopVirtualAssistants

TikTok: @vamasters_jobs_ph



Media Contact

Company name: VA Masters

Anne - Operations Group Lead

Phone: +972 55-507-3408



Email: ...

Website:Text>











