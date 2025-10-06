Genie Bath Systems Celebrates 75+ Years of Combined Bathroom Remodeling Experience in San Antonio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Texas bath renovation leader showcases deep industry knowledge through decades of team expertise.

San Antonio, TX , Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie Bath Systems, a premier bathroom remodeling San Antonio specialist, announces a significant milestone as its expert team collectively achieves more than 75 years of combined industry experience. This accomplishment reflects the company's extensive knowledge base and proven track record of delivering exceptional bathroom renovations across Texas.







Genie Bath Systems

Since its founding in 2013, Genie Bath Systems has carefully assembled a team of seasoned professionals whose individual expertise spans multiple decades in bathroom remodeling San Antonio projects. The collective wisdom of its craftsmen, designers, and installation specialists represents an invaluable resource for homeowners seeking reliable bathroom renovation solutions.

The depth of experience within the company's team translates directly into superior project outcomes for Texas residents. Each team member brings specialized knowledge in areas ranging from modern design trends to innovative installation techniques, creating a comprehensive service approach that benefits from decades of hands-on expertise.

"Our team's combined experience of over 75 years enables us to tackle any bathroom renovation challenge with confidence," states the Operations Director. "This extensive background allows us to anticipate potential issues before they arise and implement proven solutions that consistently exceed customer expectations."

The company's accumulated expertise has resulted in numerous accolades, including the prestigious Angie's List "Super Service Award." This recognition stems from consistently positive reviews from homeowners throughout Texas who have benefited from the team's deep knowledge base and professional approach to bathroom renovations.

Drawing from its vast experience, the company has refined its product selection to include only the most durable, low-maintenance materials that withstand the test of time. Client testimonials frequently highlight the smooth, easy-to-clean surfaces and professional installation quality that comes from decades of industry knowledge.

The extensive combined experience also manifests in the company's thorough consultation process. Professional team members like Alex Deimel demonstrate the value of accumulated knowledge by providing comprehensive solutions tailored to each client's specific bathroom needs, ensuring every question receives an informed response backed by years of practical experience.

In the competitive bathroom remodeling San Antonio market, the team's 75+ years of combined experience provides a distinct advantage. This expertise enables the company to offer innovative solutions while maintaining traditional values of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Looking ahead, the company plans to leverage its extensive experience to expand its service offerings and continue setting industry standards for bathroom renovation excellence. The accumulated knowledge base will serve as a foundation for training the next generation of bathroom remodeling specialists.

The company's technological capabilities have evolved significantly through its years of operation, incorporating modern design tools and installation techniques while maintaining the timeless principles of quality craftsmanship that only come from decades of hands-on experience.

Visit to explore how 75+ years of combined experience translates into superior bathroom renovation solutions.

About Genie Bath Systems:

Founded in 2013, Genie Bath Systems has rapidly become a leading force in the Texas bathroom renovation industry. The company combines its team's extensive collective experience with modern innovation to deliver exceptional bathroom remodeling solutions. Operating from its San Antonio headquarters, the company serves homeowners throughout Texas with professional installation services, premium products, and expert design consultation. Its proven track record is evidenced by numerous industry awards and consistent positive customer feedback, establishing it as a trusted name in bathroom renovations across the region.

###

Media Contact:

Genie Bath Systems

5680 Randolph Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78233

(210) 988-6449







Attachment

Genie Bath Systems Celebrates 75+ Years of Combined Bathroom Remodeling Experience in San Antonio