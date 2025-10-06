Vyper Industrial Hosts Ribbon-Cutting At New Wrightstown Manufacturing Facility
“This ribbon-cutting represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication,” said Dayne Rusch, CEO of Vyper Industrial. “Our new facility reflects our commitment to delivering quality, American-made products while continuing to create quality jobs here in Wisconsin.”
The ceremony will feature remarks from company executives, local officials, and community leaders, highlighting Vyper Industrial’s future plans, innovative capabilities, and contributions to the local economy.
“We are excited to welcome the community to experience our new home,” added Dylan Rusch, President of Vyper Industrial. “This facility is not just a workplace—it’s a hub for innovation, collaboration, and growth for Wrightstown and beyond.”
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 496 E Frontage Road, Kaukauna, WI 54130
For more information about Vyper Industrial and updates on the ribbon-cutting ceremony, please visit .
Media inquiries can be directed to ....
