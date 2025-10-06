Tea Sector In Bengal's Northern Region Envisages Over Rs 100Cr Losses Due To Rain, Landslides

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) Amid the ongoing crisis in the hills, Terai and Dooars regions in northern region of Wesr Bengal following heavy rainfall and frequent landslides during the last couple of days, the tea sector in the region in the region is envisaging a loss of over Rs 100 crore because of the natural disaster.

According to the Dooars branch of the Tea Association of India secretary, Ram Avtar Sharma, although the exact details of the losses in the tea sector is yet to be available, initial estimates suggest that the loss would be nothing less than Rs 100 crore or even more.

“To my knowledge, the tea sector in North Bengal had not faced such huge losses in the past. The sector needs government assistance,” he said.

The tea sector had been affected by the current disaster in two ways. First, a number of tea gardens in the hills, Terai, and Dooars region had been badly affected by the rains and landslides, affecting the plantation there before the“two leaves and a bud” are plucked.

Secondly, there had been severe waterlogging at the storehouses of processed tea leaves in the region, which had resulted in huge losses.

According to the initial estimates, around 30 of the total of 276 tea gardens in the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions combined had been majorly affected by the flood and the landslides. The maximum number of tea gardens affected is in the Terai region at 15.

“These are just the initial estimates. The exact number of gardens affected and the exact quantum of loss could be ascertained in due course,” said a Tea Association of India associate.

Industry experts are of the opinion that, following the loss faced by the sector as well as disruption in tea production, tea prices might increase in the next few months.