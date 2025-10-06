Rafael Nuissier Announces The Funnel Formula Book And Official Website To Help Businesses Convert Clicks Into Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Miami-based Solopreneur launches new resources that show entrepreneurs and brands how to fix sales funnels and achieve predictable revenue

Miami, Florida, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Nuissier , a Solopreneur specializing in revenue optimization, today announced the release of The Funnel Formula – Skyrocketing Conversions Through Customer Journey Mastery, together with the launch of its official website. The initiative is designed to equip entrepreneurs, agencies, SaaS founders, and e-commerce brands with practical tools to transform online engagement into predictable revenue.





The Funnel Formula by Rafael Nuissier - turning clicks into revenue.





Many businesses face the same challenge: attention is not the problem, but leaking funnels, inefficient sales processes, and underdeveloped systems prevent growth. Rafael Nuissier addresses these issues by delivering funnel design, advanced analytics, automated follow-ups, and performance dashboards that give companies measurable clarity on what works and what drives results.

Rafael's philosophy is straightforward. Most organizations do not need more leads; they need better systems. The Funnel Formula reflects this principle by outlining clear strategies that eliminate wasted ad spend and show businesses how to scale sustainably.

The newly launched website extends this mission, serving as a hub for services, resources, and upcoming courses. Businesses can find practical guidance on funnel optimization, analytics integration, and revenue operations that align with real-world challenges.

With the release of the book and website, Rafael Nuissier continues its commitment to providing businesses with solutions that turn clicks into actual revenue and make growth more predictable.

About Rafael Nuissier

Rafael Nuissier is a Miami-based Solopreneur focused on digital revenue strategy. The brand helps organizations design high-converting funnels, implement effective analytics, automate customer journeys, and build systems that deliver sustainable growth.

CONTACT: Rafael Nuissier Email: ... Website: