Future Blockchain Summit X Fintech Surge Returns To Dubai Harbour To Power The Next Era Of Digital Assets

Dubai , Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge returns to Dubai Harbour from 12 to 15 October 2025, co-located with Expand North Star and powered by GITEX GLOBAL, creating a single destination where blockchain, fintech, and Web3 meet the wider innovation ecosystem. The show will run at Dubai Harbour across four days, with programming aligned to Expand North Star's 2025 edition.

This year's centerpiece is the Digital Assets Forum, sponsored by YPAY, which convenes regulators, banks, investors, and innovators to examine the new market structure of finance. Attendees gain access to a one-day deep dive that explores CBDCs and stablecoins, tokenized capital markets, cross-border regulation, inclusive payment systems, and the role of AI in risk and compliance.

Across the exhibition and conference stages, participants can expect exclusive insights on policy, regulation, and enterprise adoption, alongside product showcases and live demos that connect corporate innovation teams with disruptive technologies. Investor matchmaking will facilitate one-to-one meetings between founders and global capital, while a curated demo program spotlights the newest breakthroughs for market deployment.

Startups exhibiting with Expand North Star will be automatically enrolled in the Supernova Challenge, billed as the world's largest startup pitch competition, with a prize pool of 214,000 US dollars in equity-free awards. Finalists will pitch live before global judges, tech media, and top investors, turning Dubai Harbour into a launchpad for high-growth ventures.

Headline, gold, and bronze sponsors will anchor the agenda. Ruya leads as Headline Sponsor, OKX joins as Gold Sponsor, and DKK Partners participates as Bronze Sponsor, with YPAY backing the Digital Assets Forum.“We're excited to take part in Fintech Surge and the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai this year. These events provide an ideal platform to highlight how ethical Islamic Finance, fintech, and blockchain technologies come together to deliver integrated solutions,” said Christoph Koster, CEO of Ruya.

Visionary leaders from exchanges, foundations, and enterprise Web3 will appear on stage, including Jimmy Su of Binance, Eric Piscini of Hashgraph, Helen Liu of ByBit, Oliver Stauber of KuCoin, Lily Liu of the Solana Foundation, and Kevin Lee of Gate, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global meeting point for digital assets.

Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge invites founders, corporates, regulators, and investors to join a program designed to move the market forward, with sessions, showcases, and structured connections that translate ideas into adoption. Registration and event information are available at the official website .

About Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge

Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge is the MENA region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event and leading Fintech exhibition. Capitalising on Dubai's status as a global Web3 hub, the event will unite the entire blockchain and finance ecosystem and provide a leading platform to foster collaboration.

Powered by GITEX GLOBAL, the eighth edition of Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge will bring together more than 1000 investors, 150 exhibitors, and 120 speakers from across the world at the iconic Dubai Harbour, from 12-17 October 2025. It will take place alongside Expand North Star, GITEX Impact, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania.

Expand North Star

Expand North Star 2025, the world's largest event for start-ups and investors, will bring together leading founders, VCs, tech innovators, and ecosystem enablers to the Dubai Harbour, taking place from 12-15 October 2025. Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, Expand North Star features four co-located events: Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge, GITEX IMPACT, and Marketing Mania. This 10th edition will welcome over 1,800 global startup exhibitors, 1,000 investors, and 350 speakers from 100 countries. The show is inspired by the world's largest tech show, GITEX GLOBAL, which will take place from 13-17 October 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

