Rubio Says Gaza Conflict Has Damaged Israel’s Reputation
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Gaza has taken a toll on Israel’s reputation worldwide, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
His remarks came shortly after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a temporary pause in their military operations in Gaza City.
This decision follows a recent agreement between West Jerusalem and Hamas, centered on a prisoner exchange plan initially proposed by US President Donald Trump.
During an appearance on a talk show, Rubio addressed the international response to the war. “Whether we agree with it or not, we have seen countries like the UK, Australia, Canada, and others come out and sort of signal support for – or announce support for – a Palestinian state. We have seen, even in our own domestic politics, some of the attacks on Israel,” he stated.
These remarks reflect a growing shift in international and internal sentiment toward the conflict.
Rubio went on to emphasize the broader consequences of the war.
“And I think that’s the point the president is making here, is that whether you believe it was justified or not, right or not, you cannot ignore the impact this has had on Israel’s global standing,” he added.
The damage to Israel’s reputation, he suggested, transcends political alignment or individual opinion on the conflict's legitimacy.
Despite Trump’s plea for an immediate halt to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, the bombardment has continued, contributing to a mounting death toll which has now exceeded 67,000 since October 2023. Nonetheless, Rubio expressed optimism about a forthcoming ceasefire.
He noted that once the prisoner exchange logistics are agreed upon, hostilities would likely be paused.
“Once you agree on the logistics of how this is going to happen – I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can’t release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop,” he remarked.
