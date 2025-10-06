New French PM reveals his cabinet

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) New French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu unveiled his cabinet on Sunday, tasked with passing the national budget in a deeply divided parliament and managing multiple crises abroad. Lecornu, a former defense minister and close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, was appointed in September after his predecessor, Francois Bayrou, lost a confidence vote over an austerity plan aimed at curbing rising debt. He is the seventh prime minister under Macron.

Jean-Noel Barrot will remain Foreign Minister, overseeing continued support for Ukraine and France’s formal recognition of Palestinian statehood. Bruno Le Maire, formerly Economy Minister, has been appointed Defense Minister as Macron seeks to strengthen the military and expand aid to Kiev. Roland Lescure takes over as Finance Minister, while former Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will lead the Education Ministry. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, and Culture Minister Rachida Dati retain their posts.

Lecornu emphasized the need to compromise with the opposition to pass the budget before year-end and pledged not to invoke Article 49.3, which allows the government to bypass parliamentary votes.

