FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), October 6, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari ” or the“ Company ”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the“ Eighth Tranche ”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:



Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees

(€)

29/09/2025 EXM 4,400 409.6872 1,802,623.68 30/09/2025 EXM 8,200 410.4659 3,365,820.38 01/10/2025 EXM 7,900 412.0219 3,254,973.01 02/10/2025 EXM 600 423.9945 254,396.70 03/10/2025 EXM 7,000 425.2476 2,976,733.20 Total - 28,100 414.7526 11,654,546.97

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till October 3, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 110,784,707.84 for No. 270,424 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 33,447,541.72 (Euro 28,547,995.07*) for No. 69,609 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of October 3, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 16,014,328 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.26% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 8.82% of the total issued share capital.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until October 3, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,351,053 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,781,902,400.26.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

