FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
|
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Stock Exchange
|
Number of common shares purchased
|
Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
|
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|29/09/2025
|EXM
|4,400
|409.6872
|1,802,623.68
|30/09/2025
|EXM
|8,200
|410.4659
|3,365,820.38
|01/10/2025
|EXM
|7,900
|412.0219
|3,254,973.01
|02/10/2025
|EXM
|600
|423.9945
|254,396.70
|03/10/2025
|EXM
|7,000
|425.2476
|2,976,733.20
|Total
|-
|28,100
|414.7526
|11,654,546.97
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till October 3, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 110,784,707.84 for No. 270,424 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 33,447,541.72 (Euro 28,547,995.07*) for No. 69,609 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of October 3, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 16,014,328 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.26% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 8.82% of the total issued share capital.
Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until October 3, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,351,053 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,781,902,400.26.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).
For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...
Attachment
-
FNV BB PR 6 October 2025 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment