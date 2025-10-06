Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market Segmentations And Regional Focused Report (2025 2034)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The preclinical advanced cell models market is experiencing strong growth momentum, with projections indicating substantial revenue expansion from 2025 to 2034, reports Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preclinical advanced cell models market is driven by increasing research and development, growing use of cell and gene therapies, expanding healthcare, increasing disease burden, and growing technological advancements.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @

Market Overview & Potential

The preclinical advanced cell models are driven by growing demand for accurate, human-relevant testing platforms in drug development. The preclinical advanced cell models refer to the laboratory-based biological systems that are developed to mimic human tissue or organs that are used in the preclinical phase of drug development and biomedical research. These models act as a substitute for animal models or traditional cell culture, where they can be used to test drug efficacy, toxicity, as well as to understand the disease mechanism.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market?

The growth in drug discovery and development is the main driver of the market, which in turn is increasing the use of preclinical advanced cell models. This is due to growth in the demand for targeted therapies to treat various chronic diseases, which relies on the use of these models for the early and effective identification of the suitable drug candidate, as well as to reduce the chances of trial failures. At the same time, growing research and development for drug discovery are also increasing, which is supported by the healthcare investments, encouraging the use of preclinical advanced cell models. Additionally, growing demand for personalized therapies, increasing regulatory demand for alternatives to animal testing, rising diseases, as well as technological innovations are some other drivers of the market.

What are the Key Drifts in the Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing investments and funding to launch and enhance the use of various preclinical advanced cell models.



In September 2025, a €10.7 million (US$12.6 million) pre-Series A investment round was successfully closed by Integra Therapeutics. This investment will be used to develop a gene writing platform, which will be applied for preclinical validation of next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapies.

In June 2025, a $20 million+ financing round was announced to be successfully closed by Akadeum Life Sciences, which is a pioneer in buoyancy-based cell separation technology. Michigan Capital Network led the round, and NYBC Ventures, Arboretum Ventures, and other investors were strong participants.

In April 2025, $600 million in new financing was revealed by Isomorphic Labs, a company providing artificial intelligence technology for drug research to the big pharmaceutical companies , where the investment will be used to advance its own drug pipeline. In February 2025, NETRI, which is a leading technology-enabling company providing human cell-based smart assays for high-throughput preclinical data acquisition within the neurological Pharma and Cosmetics industries, announced that it had received $5,000,000 in new funding, achieving a new milestone.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

What is the Significant Challenge in the Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market?

High cost acts as the major challenge of the market, as the preclinical advanced cell models may require advanced infrastructure. At the same time, they also require sophisticated equipment, skilled personnel, and regular maintenance. All these add up to the operational cost, making their utilization expensive, which limits their use. Similarly, technical complexities, lack of standardization, and limited scalability are the other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market in 2024?

North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024, due to the presence of robust industries. These industries enhanced the research and development, driving the need for preclinical advanced cell models. At the same time, the healthcare investment and government funding also accelerated their adoption rates during the development of regenerative medicines , as an alternative to animal testing. Moreover, CRISPR-based cell models, 3D cell culture models, and organ-on-a-chip models were also utilized by the industries, which contributed to the market growth.

The US Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market Trends

Due to growing healthcare investment in the U.S, the R&D focusing on cancer, organoids, stem cells , etc., has increased. This enhanced the use of preclinical advanced cell models to support these R&D, along with drug testing. For cancer drug screening , 3D cell culture models were also utilized. Moreover, the industries collaborated to develop other new models and personalized medicine as well.

The Canada Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market Trends

Due to the presence of government grants and funding schemes, the research and development conducted across the industries and institutions of Canada increased. They also supported the utilization of preclinical advanced cell models for their research. Their use is encouraged to replace animal testing or traditional testing models. New collaboration also promoted their use.

Download the single region market report @

What Made Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the upcoming years, due to the expanding healthcare sector. The industries are also expanding, driving the investments, R&D, and advanced technologies adoption lie preclinical advanced cell models. At the same time, growing disease burden is also increasing their use for drug discovery and development, which are further supported by the government investments to make them more affordable. Thus, this is promoting the market growth.

The China Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market Trends

The advancing biotechnology sector in China is increasing the use of preclinical advanced cell models for biomedical research purposes. At the same time, they are also being used for organoid culture, drug development, and disease modelling. Moreover, growing innovations and government policies are increasing their use for various purposes. Additionally, the growth in the demand for cell and gene therapies is also increasing their use.

The India Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market Trends

There is a growth in the research and development across the industries, as well as in the institutes of India, which is increasing the adoption of the preclinical advanced cell models. They are actively being used for stem cell research, disease modelling, etc. Moreover, the regulatory guidelines are promoting their use to reduce the use of animal testing models. At the same time, the growing disease burden is also increasing their use for developing personalized medicines.

Become a valued research partner with us -

Recent Developments in the Preclinical Advanced Cell Models Market



In September 2025, Ncyte® NHP-C vCardiomyocytes, which will address the growing need for non-human primate (NHP), physiologically relevant in vitro models, was launched by Ncardia, which will be used to reduce the reliance on live animals in preclinical research.

In August 2025, a collaboration was formed between Altasciences and VoxCell BioInnovation, where they will combine advanced 3D bioprinted tissue models and early-phase research to transform preclinical drug development. In February 2025, to develop novel tumor-activated, antibody-based immunotherapies, a partnership and option-to-license agreement was announced between AbbVie and Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., where a proprietary, clinically validated platform technology for tumor-activated biologics, developed by Xilio, will be utilized.



Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

Key Players List



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Corning Incorporated

InSphero

Lonza Group AG

PromoCell GmbH

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

Merck KGaA

MiMETAS

ReproCell Inc

Lena Bioscience, Inc

Tecan Avantor Inc

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @

Segments Covered in The Report

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard:

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research . Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region : +91 9356 9282 04

Web:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global cell and gene therapy thawing equipment market was valued at US$ 0.96 billion in 2024, anticipated to reach US$ 1.1 billion in 2025, and is projected to climb to nearly US$ 3.56 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 14.24% throughout the forecast period.

The cell and gene therapy manufacturing market is expected to expand from USD 5.08 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 22.88 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 16.25% between 2025 and 2034.

The Europe cell culture media market is poised for consistent growth, projected to increase from USD 948.32 million in 2025 to USD 1,642.05 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast timeline.

The global CAR T-cell therapies market is witnessing rapid expansion, estimated to surge from USD 6.52 billion in 2024 to about USD 88.51 billion by 2034, advancing at an impressive CAGR of 29.8% over the decade.

The biotechnology market is forecast to grow substantially, rising from USD 1,744.83 billion in 2025 to around USD 5,036.46 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2034.

The global cell therapy manufacturing market is projected to increase from USD 6.12 billion in 2025 to USD 23.27 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 16% throughout the forecast period.

The U.S. cell therapy market is expected to experience exponential growth, rising from USD 8.04 billion in 2025 to USD 46.26 billion by 2034, expanding at a striking CAGR of 21.46%.

The circulating tumor cells market is forecast to grow from USD 14.84 billion in 2025 to USD 46.9 billion by 2034, marking a CAGR of 13.64% over the forecast years.

The global cell separation market is expected to expand from USD 11.01 billion in 2025 to USD 25.91 billion by 2034, achieving a CAGR of 9.98% throughout the forecast period.

Lastly, the global primary cell culture market is projected to rise from USD 7.41 billion in 2025 to USD 20.62 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 12.05% over the same timeline.