Mass rallies erupt in Georgian following municipal elections
(MENAFN) Mass protests erupted in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, late on Saturday following nationwide municipal elections. Demonstrators breached the grounds of the presidential palace, clashing with police who responded with pepper spray, batons, and water cannons.
The unrest came after opposition parties partially boycotted the vote, vowing to stage a “peaceful revolution.” Early results showed the ruling Georgian Dream party leading across the country, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.
Footage from the scene showed protesters scaling and tearing down sections of the palace fence before being confronted by riot police. Outside, clashes continued as officers deployed multiple water cannon trucks to disperse crowds attempting to erect barricades.
Some demonstrators were seen carrying EU, Ukrainian, and modified Georgian flags in Ukrainian colors. After being forced from the palace grounds, masked groups reportedly vandalized nearby cafes and shops, smashing windows and setting furniture on fire.
Georgia has faced recurring political unrest since last year’s presidential and parliamentary elections, when protests over alleged irregularities were openly supported by several Western actors, including the EU.
