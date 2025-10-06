403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cybersecurity Center Launches Fourth "Digital Hint Initiative
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- The National Cybersecurity Center has kicked off the fourth edition of its "Digital Hint" campaign, marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a nationwide drive to promote safe and responsible digital behavior.
Aiming to build a stronger culture of online safety, the campaign delivers concise, practical messages on how to protect personal data and avoid cyber threats. These awareness messages are being shared across the center's social media platforms and on digital billboards throughout Amman, in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Smart Cities Forum.
The center underscored that cybersecurity awareness is a year-round priority, not limited to October, as digital threats continue to evolve, from phishing and identity theft to large-scale cyberattacks targeting vital sectors.
"Digital safety is everyone's responsibility," the center said, highlighting the need for consistent public awareness and proactive behavior to counter the growing risks of cybercrime.
Now in its fourth year, the "Digital Hint" campaign reflects the center's ongoing commitment to empowering citizens with practical tools, preventive advice, and reliable information to help them navigate the digital world securely and confidently.
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- The National Cybersecurity Center has kicked off the fourth edition of its "Digital Hint" campaign, marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a nationwide drive to promote safe and responsible digital behavior.
Aiming to build a stronger culture of online safety, the campaign delivers concise, practical messages on how to protect personal data and avoid cyber threats. These awareness messages are being shared across the center's social media platforms and on digital billboards throughout Amman, in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Smart Cities Forum.
The center underscored that cybersecurity awareness is a year-round priority, not limited to October, as digital threats continue to evolve, from phishing and identity theft to large-scale cyberattacks targeting vital sectors.
"Digital safety is everyone's responsibility," the center said, highlighting the need for consistent public awareness and proactive behavior to counter the growing risks of cybercrime.
Now in its fourth year, the "Digital Hint" campaign reflects the center's ongoing commitment to empowering citizens with practical tools, preventive advice, and reliable information to help them navigate the digital world securely and confidently.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment