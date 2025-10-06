Cybersecurity Center Launches Fourth "Digital Hint Initiative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- The National Cybersecurity Center has kicked off the fourth edition of its "Digital Hint" campaign, marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a nationwide drive to promote safe and responsible digital behavior.Aiming to build a stronger culture of online safety, the campaign delivers concise, practical messages on how to protect personal data and avoid cyber threats. These awareness messages are being shared across the center's social media platforms and on digital billboards throughout Amman, in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Smart Cities Forum.The center underscored that cybersecurity awareness is a year-round priority, not limited to October, as digital threats continue to evolve, from phishing and identity theft to large-scale cyberattacks targeting vital sectors."Digital safety is everyone's responsibility," the center said, highlighting the need for consistent public awareness and proactive behavior to counter the growing risks of cybercrime.Now in its fourth year, the "Digital Hint" campaign reflects the center's ongoing commitment to empowering citizens with practical tools, preventive advice, and reliable information to help them navigate the digital world securely and confidently.