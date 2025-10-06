Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti, German Fms Meet On Sidelines Of GCC-EU Regional Summit


2025-10-06 05:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul held a meeting on Monday discussing ties and recent regional and international developments.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 29th Joint Ministerial Council Meeting between the GCC and the EU.
The meeting saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic dialogue between Kuwait and Germany, reflecting commitment to boost ties in all vital domains and achieve mutual interests. (end) nmo

MENAFN06102025000071011013ID1110154706

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search