Kuwaiti, German Fms Meet On Sidelines Of GCC-EU Regional Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul held a meeting on Monday discussing ties and recent regional and international developments.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 29th Joint Ministerial Council Meeting between the GCC and the EU.
The meeting saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic dialogue between Kuwait and Germany, reflecting commitment to boost ties in all vital domains and achieve mutual interests. (end) nmo
