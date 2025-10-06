Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Patna Metro, Marking New Era Of Urban Mobility
The flag-off ceremony was held at the ISBT depot metro station.
After the inauguration, Kumar personally took part in its maiden ride from the ISBT Depot metro station to Bhoothnath metro station.
Several state ministers and senior officials accompanied him during the ceremony, which drew enthusiastic crowds eager to witness the landmark moment.
In its first phase, the metro will operate on a 4.3 km stretch between New ISBT -- Zero Mile -- Bhootnath stations, with services open to the public immediately after the inauguration. It will be further extended to Khemnichak and Malahi Pakadi later this year.
The three-coach rake, designed to carry up to 945 passengers per trip, will provide a modern, convenient transport option for the residents of Patna.
According to the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the fare structure has been set at Rs 15 from ISBT to Zero Mile and Rs 30 from ISBT to Bhootnath Metro Station.
The metro will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and it will be available at a frequency of every 20 minutes. The metro will cover 40-42 trips daily.
Each coach can seat 147 passengers and accommodate additional standing travellers. Twelve seats per coach have been reserved for women and the differently-abled.
Speaking at the event, Nitish Kumar said the project marks the beginning of a new era of urban mobility in Patna, easing congestion and offering residents a faster, more reliable mode of daily commute.
The total cost of this ambitious project is estimated at Rs 13,365 crore.
Once fully completed, the metro network will expand to 24 stations across 32.5 km in Patna, marking a major leap in the city's public transport infrastructure.
The maximum operating speed in the initial phase will be 40 km per hour, with the train equipped with advanced passenger safety systems.
Each coach will feature 360-degree CCTV cameras, emergency buttons, and microphones that connect directly to the train driver, ensuring real-time safety responses.
