Galadari E-Waste Drive: Successful Employee Engagement In Sustainability

Galadari Brothers has successfully concluded a week-long e-waste collection drive for employees across five locations in Dubai, reinforcing the leading conglomerate's commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.

Recommended For You

The campaign encouraged employees to drop off their old electronic devices such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets and accessories, ensuring they are processed safely and recycled rather than ending up in landfills. A total of 143 devices were collected, reflecting strong engagement from teams across the group.

Manish Bindra, Group Chief Information Officer of Galadari Brothers, said:“We wanted to make sustainability both accessible and meaningful for our employees. Most of us have unused devices at home, but we don't know the safest way to dispose of them. This initiative made the process effortless while ensuring data security and environmental responsibility.”

The campaign also served as a platform to build sustainability awareness among employees, many of whom expressed appreciation for the opportunity to contribute personally. Shebine Champattil, HR Manager of the Food & Beverage Division at Galadari Brothers, added:“Employees felt genuinely proud to take part. It sparked important conversations about recycling and our individual responsibility. Simple actions like this help nurture a stronger culture of sustainability across Galadari.”

The campaign was run in collaboration with Enviroserve, the UAE's leading electronics recycling specialist for secure destruction and certified recycling at their state-of-the-art facility. Commenting on the partnership, Shashidhar YS, Board Member & Managing Director at Enviroserve, said:“We are delighted to witness such enthusiastic engagement from the Galadari team. Initiatives like this demonstrate that when organisations make sustainable choices accessible and rewarding, individuals are eager to participate. Together, we are contributing to a circular economy mindset that benefits the entire community.”

The e-waste drive forms part of Galadari Brothers' wider sustainability roadmap focused on waste reduction, circularity, employee engagement and community impact. By integrating practical initiatives into everyday corporate life, the group aims to build long-term environmental stewardship across its operations.

With strong participation and positive feedback from employees, Galadari plans to continue rolling out similar campaigns, demonstrating its commitment to creating a greener and more responsible future for the UAE.