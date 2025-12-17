OQ Commissions The Ladayn Polymer Programme At Suhar Industrial City, Oman

OQ, Oman's global integrated energy group, has commissioned the Ladayn Polymer Programme at Suhar Industrial City. The inauguration marks the transition of nine manufacturing plants into commercial operations, representing a defining milestone in Oman's downstream industrial development and reinforcing Suhar's position as a rapidly emerging national manufacturing platform aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The Ladayn Polymer Programme is the first initiative of its kind in the Sultanate, established as a national industrial framework that connects polymer production at OQ's industrial complexes with downstream manufacturing across industrial cities, economic zones and free zones. The programme is designed to transform locally produced polymers into high-value finished products, strengthening economic diversification, accelerating private-sector growth and building a competitive industrial base with regional and international reach.

Total investment in the programme's current operational phase stands at approximately 40 million Omani riyals, comprising 21 million riyals in local investment and 19 million riyals in foreign direct investment. Once fully operational, the programme is expected to generate approximately 435 direct employment opportunities, in addition to hundreds of indirect jobs across supporting supply chains and industrial services. The programme also unlocks new participation channels for small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling their integration into industrial value chains and strengthening their competitive positioning.

An official ceremony held on Wednesday under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, to mark the inauguration.

Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ, said:“Ladayn represents a practical embodiment of Oman's Vision 2040 ambitions for economic diversification and the development of a value-driven industrial sector. Through this programme, we connect Oman's polymer resources with a downstream manufacturing ecosystem capable of generating sustainable employment, empowering SMEs, and attracting long-term capital and investment”.

He added that the collaboration between OQ, the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, Madayn, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and industrial partners under the Ladayn Programme represents a working PPP model for building new national value chains based on competitiveness, innovation and export readiness, while opening broader horizons for Oman's presence in regional and global markets.”

Ladayn benefits from Suhar's integrated industrial ecosystem, anchored by the strategic advantages of Sohar Port, the Sohar Freezone and advanced industrial infrastructure, alongside investor-friendly regulatory and commercial frameworks. Within this ecosystem, OQ plays a central role across the value chain by supplying high-quality polymer feedstock at competitive commercial terms to operating factories and through long-term purchasing arrangements for selected finished products, including plastic pallets and polymer packaging bags. This dual role of supply and demand creates commercial stability for investors and strengthens long-term project bankability.

The operational phase of the Ladayn Programme is structured around a diversified portfolio of nine downstream manufacturing projects, developed to support local production, opens new export opportunities and ensure supply-chain stability. The current portfolio reflects a balanced mix of Omani, regional and international investments, including capital from China, India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Turkey, alongside Omani companies that have expanded their production capacity. All projects are underpinned by secure polymer supply from OQ under competitive commercial frameworks and anchored by forecast industrial demand supported by long-term offtake arrangements for several finished products.

The first phase of the programme comprises a portfolio of flagship industrial facilities hosted across key industrial and free zones in the Sultanate, with Sohar Industrial City serving as the launch platform for its initial projects. These facilities include“Multibond Metal”, a Chinese Indian investment of 8.5 million riyals specialising in advanced heat-resistant polymer solutions for surface protection, marking the first initiative of its kind in the region. The portfolio also includes“Madayn Plastic Company” (MAPCO”), an Omani pioneer that became the first industrial-scale producer of Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) packaging bags in the Sultanate.

It also includes projects in the Falaj Al Ouhi area, represented by the Saudi-based“GRC Group”, the Saudi plastics manufacturer that has expanded into Oman through the integration of local plastic firms to serve growing regional demand for diversified plastic solutions, alongside Golden Plastic, which expanded its operations from the State of Palestine to manufacture plastic household products.

Within the Sohar Freezone, the portfolio features“M.A.K Sohar for Chemical Industries”, implemented by the German firm MAK to produce high-performance engineering polymers for global markets.

In the Salalah Free Zone, the programme includes“My Pack Plastic”, a Turkish investment specialising in dairy and food packaging products to serve local and regional markets, alongside the expansion of several Omani projects, including“Apex Transgulf Manufacturing” in fabric and healthcare packaging manufacturing, and Zadi Plastic Industries for the production of woven packaging bags.

Under the Madayn umbrella, the programme also witnessed the expansion of Oman Plastic Industries at the Rusayl Industrial City with an investment of OMR 5.5 million, in addition to the expansion of Al Falih Plastic in the packaging manufacturing segment.

Collectively, the programme's manufacturing portfolio spans a wide range of downstream applications, including high-performance polymer solutions, advanced engineering compounds, masterbatch and additives, industrial packaging, non-woven medical products, food packaging, lubricant containers and woven polypropylene applications. This diversity establishes a multi-use downstream manufacturing base serving key sectors such as industry, healthcare, food production, logistics and automotive manufacturing, while strengthening Oman's role within regional industrial value chains.

With the launch of its operational phase, the Ladayn Polymer Programme is expected to reinforce Oman's position as an advanced downstream manufacturing platform and a catalyst for building nationally competitive industrial capabilities. By enabling the localisation of downstream industries and maximising value from locally produced polymers through their conversion into high-quality finished products, Ladayn supports national self-sufficiency while opening new export opportunities.