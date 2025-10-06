Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 10.8% Through 2025-2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Market?

In recent times, the market size of the serializer-deserializer (Serdes) has experienced swift expansion. Projections show a growth from $1.08 billion in 2024 to $1.20 billion in 2025, considering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Factors contributing to its historical growth include the growing adoption of cloud computing and data centers, increased utilization of SerDes in automotive and industrial applications, ramping up the deployment of 5G and next-gen networking, and reliance on chiplet-based design approaches.

In the coming years, the serializer-deserializer (Serdes) market is predicted to experience substantial growth, expanding to $1.81 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This surge during the projected period can be credited to an escalating demand for high-speed data transmission, a growing adoption of Ethernet interfaces, a heightened use of serial communication over parallel, an increased development of high-performance computing systems, and a rising need for effective chip-to-chip communication. Key trends for this forecast period encompass developments in high-speed data transmission, technological advancement in digital signal processing (DSP)-based architectures, novel innovations in chiplet and interconnect solutions, innovations in adaptive equalization techniques, and progress in multi-standard SerDes intellectual property cores (IPs).

Download a free sample of the serializer-deserializer (serdes) market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Market?

The serializer-deserializer (SerDes) market is set to surge owing to the rise in high-speed internet connectivity. Such connectivity, characterized by a fast and dependable internet connection, facilitates the speedy transfer of voluminous data across multiple networks and technologies. The growing reach of internet connectivity can be largely attributed to the proliferation of mobile networks that make online services more accessible and affordable, even in remote and less-served regions. The Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) augments such high-speed internet connectivity ecosystems by ensuring effective and trustworthy data transmission between devices and networks. By converting parallel data into a serial format and vice versa, it minimizes signal loss and latency, helps high-bandwidth applications, and enhances the overall network performance. For example, data from the International Telecommunication Union, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, revealed that the number of internet users increased from 5.1 billion (64% penetration) in 2022 to 5.4 billion (67% penetration) in 2023. Thus, the growth of the serializer-deserializer (SerDes) market is being fueled by the rising acceptance of electric vehicles.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Market?

Major players in the Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Intel Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• Micron Technology Inc.

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• MediaTek Inc.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Renesas Electronics America Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Market?

Leading businesses in the Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) market are concentrating their efforts on creating technologically superior products such as mixed-signal and digital signal processing architectures. These innovations are aimed at increasing data rates, enhancing effectiveness, and facilitating high-bandwidth applications. Mixed-signal and digital signal processing architectures offer a design approach that combines analog and digital signal processing capabilities in one system, allowing for efficient management of real-world signals and intricate computations for rapid data transmission and processing. For example, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd., a semiconductor company based in the Cayman Islands, unveiled a new 112G PAM4 SerDes Internet Protocol (IP) family for TSMC’s N5 and N4 process nodes in August 2022. This newly introduced IP family, which incorporates mixed-signal and digital signal processing architectures, supports long reach (LR), medium reach (MR), and very short reach (VSR) configurations, making it adaptable to various system architectures. Additionally, it offers customizable power and performance optimization on a per-lane basis, increasing energy efficiency without sacrificing data integrity. The goal of this launch is to satisfy the growing demand for high-speed, efficient data connections by offering scalable, low-power SerDes Internet Protocol (IP) suitable for diverse advanced applications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Market Report?

The serializer-deserializer (serdes) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Analog Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), Digital Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), Mixed-Signal Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes)

2) By Component Deployment: Integrated Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) Components, Discrete Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) Components, Field-Programmable Gate Array-Based Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) Solutions

3) By Channel: Short Reach, Long Reach

4) By Application: Optical Fiber Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Data Center And Cloud Computing, Telecommunications, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial Automation, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industries: Information Technology, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Electronics Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Analog Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes): Low-Speed Analog Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), High-Speed Analog Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), Multi-Channel Analog Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes),

2) By Digital Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes): Single-Lane Digital Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), Multi-Lane Digital Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), Embedded Digital Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes),

3) By Mixed-Signal Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes): Low-Power Mixed-Signal Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), High-Performance Mixed-Signal Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), Adaptive Equalization Mixed-Signal Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes)

View the full serializer-deserializer (serdes) market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Market?

In the 2025 Global Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) Market Report, North America held the most dominant position in 2024. Anticipated to show the most rapid growth is the Asia-Pacific region. The report analyzes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Serializer-Deserializer (Serdes) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Palletizer Global Market Report 2025

/report/palletizer-global-market-report

Methyl Ester Sulfonate Global Market Report 2025

/report/methyl-ester-sulfonate-global-market-report

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Global Market Report 2025

/report/fatty-methyl-ester-sulfonate-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: "