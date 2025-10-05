Quick Reads: Extreme Weather In Boquete Pearl Island Abandons Construction Of $29 Million Hotel US Parked Outside Venezuela Minister Of Finance And Economy

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) This Sunday Oct 5th, heavy rainfall caused damage and flooding in Boquete, Palmira and Volcan in the province of Chiriqui. Damages included trees falling, landslides, and partial collapse of roads in several areas. The Caldera River was cresting but did not overflow. Authorities called for calm and asked the population to avoid flooded and damaged areas. As a precaution for safety reasons, school classes have been suspended for Oct 6th in Boquete, and the Cerro Punta area of Volcan (Tierras Altas).

The Minister of Economy and Finance pictured above, Felipe Chapman, said they have prepared an inventory of the laws that will need to be amended because they impose rigidity on the budget.

Quick Reads: The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) is Preparing Reforms: 'This is the Country of Special Laws'

Quick Reads: Near Venezuela, the US Prepares a 'Phase Two' Troop Deployment in the Caribbean

Attack on drug trafficking: On Friday, October 3, another boat allegedly transporting drugs was attacked, killing all four crew members, the U.S. Secretary of Defense reported. The US President said this has helped reduce drug trafficking through the Caribbean.

Pearl Island has developed a complex of luxurious homes overlooking the Pacific Ocean..

The Panama Tourism Authority (PTA) has canceled the registration in the National Tourism Registry of Pearl Island Fishing Lodge, Inc., the developer of The Viking Enclave hotel project planned for construction on Pedro González Island.