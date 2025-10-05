Sentorise Launches 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 Lifepo4 Battery, Delivering Safe, Smart, And Sustainable Power
|
GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 - Sentorise, a trusted innovator in reliable off-grid power solutions, today announced the European launch of its 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO4 battery. Designed for RV travellers, off-grid homeowners, marine users, and DIY energy enthusiasts, the new battery combines advanced safety, long life, and intelligent monitoring to make dependable energy accessible across Europe.
Sixfold BMS Protection: The advanced 100A BMS guards against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuit, and temperature extremes for safe, stable operation.
Cold-Weather Ready: Automatic charging cut-off below 0 °C prevents lithium plating; discharges reliably down to −20 °C (~50% capacity). Optional self-heating models available for extreme cold.
IP65 Weatherproof: Dustproof and resistant to water jets, the rugged housing performs reliably in humidity, rain, and dust-ideal for Europe's changing outdoor conditions.
With the 12.8V 100Ah Group 31, Sentorise reinforces its commitment to safe, sustainable, and accessible energy. As demand for smarter power grows, Sentorise continues to innovate-empowering users to live freely and confidently, on the road, off the grid, or in the city.
Certifications & Compliance
The Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 battery meets international transport and safety requirements with UN38.3 certification. It complies with CE (EMC/RED/LVD), RoHS, and REACH standards for the European market. To further support sustainability, Sentorise has applied for RCS/GRS green certifications covering recycled and eco-friendly packaging materials.
Meanwhile, FCC (SDoC/ID) and UL1973 certifications are in progress, ensuring full readiness for both European and North American markets. Official FCC ID and UL1973 documentation will be available via authorised channels once completed.
Hashtag: #Sentorise
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Sentorise Sentorise envisions a world where reliable energy is accessible to all, from city homes to remote off-grid adventures. More than just a power provider, the brand champions "Stay Powered. Stay Free.", ensuring users can confidently live, travel, and thrive without limits.
Sentorise envisions a world where reliable energy is accessible to all – from city homes to remote off-grid adventures. More than a power provider, the brand champions "Stay Powered. Stay Free." as its core promise, and inspires users with "Own Your Power. Own Your Freedom." to highlight energy autonomy and lifestyle independence more information, visit
News Source: Guangzhou Sentorise New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
06/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment