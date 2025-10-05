Jordan Celebrates World Teachers' Day, Emphasizing Educators' Role In Nation-Building

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – Organizations and institutions across Jordan highlighted the importance of empowering and supporting teachers to strengthen the educational process in Jordan, stressing that teachers are the cornerstone of building a prosperous society, on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, observed annually on Oct. 5.The Parliamentary Women and Family Affairs Committee praised the role of Jordanian teachers, describing them as symbols of dedication and commitment and key gateways in the national renaissance and human development.In a statement, the committee said, "Today we stand in reverence and respect for those who have devoted themselves to building humanity and promoting values of belonging and national awareness, believing that education is the fundamental pillar for building a modern state and a thriving society."The committee added that celebrating Teachers' Day provides an opportunity to renew appreciation and gratitude for all who have contributed to fostering hope and shaping minds, noting that Jordanian teachers have remained models of dedication and service despite challenges and difficulties.The Irada and National Islamic parliamentary blocs also commended teachers' role in shaping the nation's conscience and future, affirming their full support for teachers and noting that improving education begins with empowering teachers and enhancing their living and professional conditions.The Parliamentary Union of Centrist Parties stated that the day is not merely a ceremonial occasion but a constant reminder that nations and civilizations are built not by weapons but by those who illuminate minds and instill love of homeland and knowledge in generations."In Jordan, teachers have been and will remain synonymous with the nation itself; they teach patience as they teach letters and instill belonging as they impart knowledge," the bloc added.The statement continued: "Our salute goes to every teacher in the world and every Jordanian who has made education a life mission and transformed letters and words into a legacy of honor and security for the future."Meanwhile, the Jordan Engineers Association said the teaching profession remains the root of all professions and sciences, praising teachers for shaping generations and nurturing minds.The association paid tribute to educators as bearers of the light of knowledge in a time of darkness, who have paved the way for the nation's progress and dignity through intellect and expertise. It stressed the need to support teachers' status, provide an educational environment conducive to creativity and innovation, and link education to labor market demands and national development to enhance Jordan's competitiveness across sectors.The General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions held a ceremony for Teachers' Day, with participation from members of the Private Education Workers' Union and a number of teachers from private schools, attended by Federation President Khaled Al-Fanatsah and Vice President Khaled Abu Marjob.Al-Fanatsah emphasized the importance of appreciating teachers and standing in respect for their efforts in shaping generations and minds, describing them as the true pillar of building humans and shaping the nation's future.Reem Aslan, Director of the Decent Work for Women (DW4W) Programme of the International Labour Organization, highlighted the importance of the partnership between the organization and stakeholders in the private education sector, noting significant achievements since 2015 in improving work conditions despite major challenges.Adnan Al-Dahamsheh, Director of Labor Relations at the Ministry of Labor, affirmed the ministry's active role in protecting the rights of teachers and private education workers through continuous monitoring, enforcing labor legislation, and coordinating with partners to ensure the platform's objectives in protecting workers' rights and regulating relationships in the education sector.The General Union of Voluntary Societies also praised the significant role of teachers in human development and knowledge-building.In a statement on World Teachers' Day, Union President Amer Al-Khawaldeh said, "Teachers form the fundamental pillar in the advancement of societies, instilling noble values in generations and carrying the high mission of preparing individuals capable of serving their country and community."He added that education is not merely a profession but a noble human mission requiring patience, dedication, and continuous giving, noting that teachers' daily sacrifices in schools deserve the highest respect and recognition.Jadara University President Habes Zboun said on the occasion of Teachers' Day, "On this distinguished day, imbued with gratitude and the nobility of the mission, we stand in reverence before the beacons of unwavering dedication, before teachers who have carried the message of the prophets and devoted their lives to building humans and shaping minds, believing that education is not just a profession but a pledge, responsibility, and enduring mission passed down through generations."He added, "Teachers' Day is not merely a symbolic celebration but a renewal of the pledge to those who have inscribed the nation's glory on the pages of awareness. Teachers are the nucleus of civilization, the conscience of society, and the voice of reason that transforms letters into light and knowledge into the path toward progress and advancement. Through them, life is renewed, and nations are built on wisdom, knowledge, and moral integrity."He noted that Jordanian teachers, in all their roles, have proven that the country's educational mission has been and will remain a guiding light led by faith in the homeland and sincere patriotism, shaping the identity of the true Jordanian through knowledge, ethics, determination, and patience, serving as role models of thought, behavior, dedication, and commitment.In Jerash, the Directorate of Education celebrated World Teachers' Day at Thahr Al-Sarou Secondary School for Girls, in the presence of Jerash Deputy Governor Zaid Habahbeh.Head of the Directorate Wael Abu Azzam said that teachers form the cornerstone of nation-building and future-shaping and are devoted soldiers of knowledge supporting the Hashemite leadership under His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.The ceremony included honoring student teams who won first place nationally in the Minecraft Education competition, as well as honoring schoolteachers on Teachers' Day and presenting commemorative shields to the ceremony's sponsor and the education director in recognition of their continuous support for educational work.