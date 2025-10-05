403
India, China to Restart Direct Flights
(MENAFN) India and China have declared the revival of direct air services following a hiatus of five years.
The two Asian neighbors have finalized a fresh direct air services pact, according to a statement released by the Indian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
This new agreement permits designated airlines from both India and China to operate direct flights between specific locations, provided they fulfill all required operational and commercial conditions.
The updated arrangement is scheduled to commence with the upcoming winter season timetable, the ministry further noted.
India’s largest low-cost carrier, Indigo, announced on Thursday that it plans to resume daily direct flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou starting October 26.
Direct flights between the two countries were halted at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Diplomatic efforts to mend relations have been underway, especially after tensions escalated due to a border conflict in 2020 that resulted in multiple casualties on both sides.
The improvement in ties was sparked by a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2024 during the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia.
