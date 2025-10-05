403
Supriya Lifescience’s Ambernath Facility Receives WHO GMP Certification; Paves Way for Formulations Expansion
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, October 03, 2025: Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a cGMP-compliant business and a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), announced that its Ambernath facility has been awarded the WHO Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, marking a significant milestone in the Com’any’s growth journey. The certification follows a rigorous audit and now enables Supriya to commence commercial manufacturing and sale of formulations from the facility.
The WHO GMP approval is a turning point for Supriya, as the Ambernath site has been developed as a cornerstone of its expansion beyond APIs into value-added formulations. The facility is designed to produce injectables, tablets, capsules, and inhalation dosages, with a projected revenue potential of nearly Rs 500 crore at peak capacity. Importantly, margins from this business are expected to be higher than the C’mpany’s established API operations.
According to the FY 2024-25 Annual Report, capacity creation at Ambernath has been one of’Supriya’s principal initiatives. With the WHO GMP certification in place, the facility can now supply to WHO-listed and regulated global markets, accelerating t’e Company’s formulations strategy. Together with the Lote Parshuram API site, the expansion t’kes Supriya’s overall manufacturing capacity to over 1,020 KL, strengthening operational flexibility and asset utilization.
Commenting on the development, Dr. Satish Wagh, Executive Chairman & Whole -Time Director, Supriya Lifescience Ltd.“said, “Receiving the WHO GMP certification for Ambernath is a defining achievement for Supriya Lifescience. It validates our quality standards and unlocks the opportunity to scale our formulations business from a state-of-the-art facility. This expansion strengthens our global presence and positions us for sustained growth in higher-margin segments.”
The Ambernath site is also equipped to support R&D, pilot development, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO/CMO) services, reinforcing Supri’a’s ambition to evolve into a diversified pharmaceutical company. The certification and expansion reflect the Com’any’s focus on regulatory excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.
About Supriya Lifescience Ltd.:
Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a world-renowned producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, was founded in 1987. Our cutting-edge facility has certifications from Health Canada, EUGMP, EDQM, USFDA, and NMPA. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and our facility is located in Khed, District Ratnagiri. Our globally compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA) are supported by robust R&D, eight active CEPs, and fourteen active USDMFs. EHS requirements and ethical principles guide our core business. The company's primary focus is to build intermediates and APIs for innovators and generic firms. We also exclusively collaborate with partners in the capacity of CMOs.
Legal Disclaimer:
