Nobel Prize 2025: Winners To Be Announced From October 6
Physiology or Medicine: Monday, 6 October, 11:30 CEST (3:00 pm IST) by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen.
Physics: Tuesday, 7 October, 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST) by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.
Literature: Thursday, 9 October, 13:00 CEST (4:30 pm IST) by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm.
Peace: Friday, 10 October, 11:00 CEST (2:30 pm IST) by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo.
Economic Sciences: Monday, 13 October, 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST) by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.
The Nobel Prize was established after the death of businessman Alfred Nobel, who left most of his fortune to fund prizes in various fields. His will states that the prize should go to those“who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”
Individuals must first be nominated by an eligible nominator; self-nomination is not allowed. Nominations are by invitation only, except for the Nobel Peace Prize, and nominators must meet the awarding institutions' criteria. Eligible nominations are reviewed by the institutions, which make the final decision. Once awarded, the prize cannot be revoked.
All Nobel Prize announcements will be available as live streams and event coverage on the official Nobel Prize YouTube channel.
